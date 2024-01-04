Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos focused on doing 'everything we can' to win Week 18 matchup with Raiders

Jan 04, 2024 at 09:20 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230104_Locke

The Lead

Heading into the Broncos' final game of the season, tight end Adam Trautman believes a win over the division rival Las Vegas Raiders would be a major boost for Denver's long-term outlook.

"It's important for the culture, and we're going to do everything we can to win this game," Trautman said after practice on Wednesday.

While building a championship culture has been a priority for the Broncos throughout this season and will be a motivator in Week 18, the realities of NFL business mean that the Denver roster won't look exactly the same at the start of next season, with free agency and the draft ahead.

As a result, Trautman and his Broncos teammates are savoring their last week together in the locker room.

"That's just the nature of the business," Trautman said. "So we're going to show up Monday after the game and it's going to be like, [the] last team meeting, and then it's like, 'All right, see you guys.' Some guys you might never see again, unless you play them.

"It [stinks], especially when you have such a great locker room and guys love to be around each other and guys love to come to work, so it's tough, but that's part of it."

Denver's season will end short of the playoffs, but 2023 included a five-game winning streak that featured Denver's first win over Kansas City since 2015 and the team's first sweep of a divisional opponent since 2019.

Safety P.J. Locke said he'll miss the the team environment, and he'll look to pay those bonds tribute via a victory in the Broncos' season finale.

"[I'll miss] just the camaraderie, man," Locke said. "I feel like we're a pretty tight-knit group and just the jokes we share in the locker room and just the memories we had. Just throughout this season — coming back from a 1-5 deficit and the streak that we had. We just want to finish strong, finish on a high note and say our farewells then."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Five single-season statistical milestones to watch for in the Broncos' Week 18 finale

These five Broncos players could finish off their standout seasons in historic fashion.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' vision for RB Jaleel McLaughlin 'continues to grow'

McLaughlin is finishing off a strong rookie season by showcasing his versatility and explosiveness.
news

Mile High Morning: OLB Jonathon Cooper's breakout year continues with sack against the Chargers

Cooper's 8.5 sacks are the most by a Bronco since 2018 and put him in striking distance of a double-digit sack total.
news

Mile High Morning: Breaking down three key stats ahead of Denver's home finale against the Chargers

From highlighting offensive playmakers to defensive standouts, these are important stats for the Broncos' Week 17 matchup.
news

Mile High Morning: S Justin Simmons brightens Denver family's Christmas with generous tip

Waffle House server Samantha Ramirez told the story of Simmons' kindness in a Denver Post feature.
news

Mile High Morning: Stats that make the Pro Bowl cases for nine Broncos standouts

Before fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games closes on Monday, here are just a few Denver players deserving of selections.
news

Mile High Morning: Denver offensive linemen share favorite Christmas gifts ahead of Christmas Eve matchup

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and center Lloyd Cushenberry III each selected a sports-based gift as their favorite present from their childhoods.
news

Mile High Morning: ESPN highlights G Quinn Meinerz's elite blocking, CB Pat Surtain II's sound technique

Meinerz and Surtain made an ESPN list that selected the best player at 101 different football traits.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II shares insight into his day-to-day life in 'Behind the Drive' segment

In the second episode of "Behind the Drive," Surtain takes viewers inside his drive from Centura Health Training Center and discusses his career and mindset.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II underscores communication, consistency as keys to continued improvement

The Broncos' defense will have a difficult challenge against the Lions' explosive offense, but Surtain said Denver has the capability to be a disruptive defense themselves.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos legend Randy Gradishar selected as Grand Marshal for National Western Stock Show Parade

Gradishar, a senior finalist nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was chosen to lead the upcoming parade.
Advertising