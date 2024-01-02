Win Column: The key plays behind the Broncos' 16-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers

RB Javonte Williams showcases his stiff arm and rips off a 16-yard gain

Breakdown: Head Coach Sean Payton said one of the ways he looked to get new starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham in a rhythm was through establishing the ground game. The Broncos did exactly that on their first scoring drive of the game, relying on their three-pronged rushing attack of running backs Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin to advance deep into Los Angeles territory. Perine started off a three-play sequence of run plays with a third-and-2 conversion, then McLaughlin followed it up by flashing his burst and elusive running style on a 9-yard gain. On second-and-1, it was Williams' turn. Williams took a handoff from Stidham and had plenty of open field to work with thanks to sound blocking from Denver's front. Williams veered to the outside as Humphrey brushed off a Chargers defender in the flat to pick up the first down and followed it up by stiff-arming Los Angeles All-Pro safety Derwin James. The third-year back then spun out of James' grasp and powered forward as a pack of Chargers defenders attempted to slow him down. Williams' strength and assistance from guard Quinn Meinerz extended the gain to 16 yards, the longest rush by either team during the game. Four plays later, kicker Wil Lutz connected on a 32-yard field goal to give Denver its first lead of the afternoon.