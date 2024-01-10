Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award for his charitable impact

Jan 10, 2024 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

Cornerback Pat Surtain II is up for plenty of honors for his play on the field, but his work off the field is earning well-deserved recognition of its own.

Surtain is one of 18 players eligible for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award this year. An online fan vote will decide five finalists for the award, with each finalist receiving a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The winner of the Alan Page Community Award will be honored during Super Bowl week.

Click here to vote for Surtain.

"Pat Surtain II, after initially donating $50K to a local school for building his foundation's first STEAM-based room, went the extra mile and surprised a second Title I school with a $50K grant to have a room of its own," the NFLPA wrote on its website.

According to the NFLPA's website, the rooms will feature state-of-the-art equipment and seek to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education.

Earlier this season, the NFLPA honored Surtain's charity efforts with the Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP award.

In addition to recognizing Surtain's grants, the NFLPA highlighted Surtain's Inspire the Dream gala and Strikes for Tykes Charity Bowling event as ways the third-year cornerback has maintained an active presence in the Denver community and helped inspire positive change. Surtain credited the work of his team at the Patrick Surtain II Foundation in accepting the award.

"It's an honor to be named a NFLPA Community MVP," Surtain said in a press release. "I've always been an advocate for changing the community for the better, but this wouldn't have happened without my great team that's been doing tremendous work as well for making this happen."

On the team level, the Broncos chose Surtain as the recipient of their Community Impact Award for his support of youth in the Denver community.

"Cornerback Pat Surtain II received the team's Community Impact Award for his dedication to youth and disadvantaged communities," the Broncos said in a press release. "He launched the Patrick Surtain II Foundation in 2023, which aims to level the playing field for underprivileged youth by ensuring the same access to opportunities as their suburban peers. He was awarded the NFLPA Week 14 Community MVP award after providing two high schools with grants to build Inspiration STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) rooms. He continues to support youth by collaborating with teammates to host events, including youth football camps."

Broncos fans can vote for Surtain as one of the five Alan Page Community Award finalists at this website.

