Expanding Broncos Country: Broncos Europe co-founder Mark Tonge bolstering overseas presence of Broncos fanbase

Tonge's fandom for the Broncos dates back to a summer camp he attended in California. After the camp ended, Tonge was staying at one of the counselor's houses when a Broncos-Raiders game came on.

"I knew nothing about the NFL at this point, and the mother was a Raiders fan and the dad was a Broncos fan," Tonge recalled. "So the mom went, 'If you want to eat tonight, you have to support the Raiders.' And the dad went, 'Well, if you want to stay anywhere, you need to support the Broncos.' I went, 'Well, I've got nowhere to stay, so I'll be a Broncos fan.' And I've stayed — I've stayed ever since."

When he returned back to Europe, Tonge turned his enthusiasm for the Broncos to efforts to educate and grow the Broncos' fan following overseas.

The group organizes meetups for Broncos' fans, gets news about the team to its followers and hosts its own podcast. Tonge said the group has grown rapidly, with a burgeoning online community along with its in-person offerings, and that its goal is to connect people across Europe over their shared passion for the Broncos.

Tonge attended his first Broncos game in 2017 when Denver played the Dolphins in Miami, but he witnessed his first Broncos win last year on his home turf. When the Broncos traveled to London to play the Jaguars last season, Tonge helped organize fan gatherings and said the Broncos Europe contingent showed out in full force for Denver's 21-17 win.

"We were so excited to have the Broncos there," Tonge said. "In my time supporting them, [the team] hadn't been over there. To get the game against the Jags last year was amazing. We had a big Broncos Europe meet-up before the game at the Broncos' official pub. There were a lot of people there, and I know we had a whole Broncos Europe section in the crowd. Just to see the Broncos win is amazing. A win on our home turf and to get to watch the Broncos is out of this world."

On Sunday, Tonge and his father had another great memory to enjoy in the Broncos' 24-9 win over the Chiefs. The Denver defense and special-teams units combined for five turnovers, while the Broncos' offense posted a trio of passing touchdowns.

In the coming years, Tonge is most excited to see the Broncos' fanbase continue to showcase its passion for the sport and prove that the borders of Broncos Country expand beyond the United States.