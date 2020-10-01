DENvsNYJ's Burning Questions: Can Brett Rypien be efficient running the offense?

Another week, another quarterback.

For the 10th time in franchise history, the Broncos will start three different quarterbacks in consecutive weeks. For this game, as the 0-3 Broncos head to MetLife Stadium to try to earn their first win of the season against the winless New York Jets, they'll turn to second-year quarterback Brett Rypien.

Rypien found success late in the game Sunday, but he'll face a bigger challenge as he makes his first career start. Even against a Jets team that may be as beaten up as the Broncos, this won't be an easy game to win. The Broncos are forced to go on the road to the East Coast, and they'll be playing the game on just four days' rest.

Denver has found success during short weeks, though. The Broncos have won 10 of their last 13 games played on Thursdays, and they hold an 8-5 overall mark on "Thursday Night Football."

These are the questions that will decide if Denver can close the first quarter of the season with a win.

CAN BRETT RYPIEN BE EFFICIENT RUNNING THE OFFENSE?

Denver struggled mightily to move the football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Broncos went three-and-out on consecutive drives in the first quarter and added another three-and-out in the second frame. Denver scored a late first-half touchdown to cut Tampa's halftime lead to 23-10, but they were unable to narrow the gap any more. The Broncos finished with just 226 total yards — including 42 yards on the ground — and a 36 percent third-down conversion rate. They also allowed six sacks, and the lack of protection often derailed drives.

When Rypien entered in the fourth quarter, though, the team showed a flicker of life. Rypien began the drive 8-for-8 before throwing an end-zone interception on a fourth-and-1 play, and the team picked up three of its 13 total first downs on that lone drive. On that possession, Rypien made quick throws and got the ball into the hands of his playmakers. He'll likely have to contend Thursday with a series of blitzes from Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, but if he can get the ball out on time and to players like Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Noah Fant, the Broncos should have the chance to move the ball.

With improved quarterback play, Denver should be able to move the ball against a defense that ranks 27th in the NFL in scoring defense. The Broncos' offensive line should get a welcome reprieve, as New York has recorded just two sacks per game. The Broncos should be able to survive that type of production, but they would still be well-served to rely on their running game. The Jets rank 24th in rushing yards allowed per game.