DENvsKC's Burning Questions: Can the Broncos win the turnover battle?

CAN DENVER SURVIVE THE LOSS OF BRYCE CALLAHAN?

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 203 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Buccaneers — and that was just in the first quarter. Hill finished with 13 catches for a season-high 269 yards and three touchdowns, and he now has 68 catches for 1,021 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns on the season.

Through 12 weeks, Hill and tight end Travis Kelce rank second and third in the NFL in receiving yards, respectively. That could pose a big challenge for the Broncos' defense, particularly without Bryce Callahan available. Callahan, who was arguably playing at a Pro Bowl-caliber level, suffered a foot injury against the Saints and will miss at least the next three weeks. In Callahan's absence, the Broncos will rely on A.J. Bouye, Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson and a host of other players to slow Kansas City's first-ranked passing offense and second-ranked scoring offense. The Broncos have a few options without Callahan available. Essang Bassey will likely assume the slot cornerback responsibilities, and Michael Ojemudia and De'Vante Bausby figure to be options opposite Bouye.

Facing Mahomes, who is playing at an MVP-level, with a full-strength secondary would be difficult. With two rookies likely to play significant snaps on Sunday, it becomes that much more challenging. The Broncos will need to find a way to apply pressure to Mahomes, preferably with four players. If they can do that, perhaps the secondary can hold up.

CAN THE BRONCOS FIND SUCCESS AGAIN ON THE GROUND?

If the Broncos have one edge against the Chiefs, it may be on the ground. Denver's 14th-ranked rushing attack will face off against the Chiefs' 23rd-ranked rushing defense. The Chiefs are allowing nearly 130 yards per game on the ground, and in the team's Week 7 meeting, Phillip Lindsay found early success against the Chiefs' front. Before exiting with a concussion, Lindsay tallied nine carries for 79 yards in the first half. Four of those carries went for at least nine yards, and three gained at least 14 yards.

A productive run game could help the Broncos gain an edge in time of possession and keep Mahomes off the field. It also may take pressure off Lock, who threw 40 passes in the team's first meeting with Kansas City. In Denver's last game with Lock under center, a potent running attack helped the Broncos score on three of their final four first-half possessions. Denver also sustained four drives of at least nine plays.