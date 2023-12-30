Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

The Broncos will head into their home finale with a chance to earn their first season sweep of a divisional opponent since 2019 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver won the team's first matchup handily, 24-7, and will face a Chargers team with a new interim head coach and a new starting quarterback.

For Denver, returning to its ways of winning the turnover battle and protecting the football will be critical in keeping their playoff hopes alive. On offense, quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start his first regular-season game in a Broncos uniform after being named as Denver's starting quarterback on Wednesday. Defensively, the Broncos held the Chargers without a third-down conversion in 12 attempts and won the turnover battle in Los Angeles in Week 14. Inside linebacker Alex Singleton could become the third player since 1999 with 12 or more double-digit tackle games, while outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper has recorded either a sack or an interception in the past three contests. The Broncos will need help to keep their playoff hopes intact, but their push for the postseason starts with winning their final home game and getting back in the win column.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos have ruled out outside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (concussion) and tackle Alex Palczewski (knee). Denver has also listed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (illness), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) as questionable.

Los Angeles has ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, defensive end Joey Bosa and wide receiver Joshua Palmer for Sunday's game. Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., defensive tackle Nick Williams and linebacker Tanner Muse are listed as doubtful, and guard Zion Johnson, defensive back Deane Leonard and tight end Nick Vannett are listed as questionable.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy

Analyst: James Lofton

Sideline: Jay Feely

Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: Paramount+ or NFL+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 109 or 227 on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

