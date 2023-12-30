Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 30, 2023 at 04:00 PM
16_23_waystowatch_home_LAC

The Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos will head into their home finale with a chance to earn their first season sweep of a divisional opponent since 2019 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver won the team's first matchup handily, 24-7, and will face a Chargers team with a new interim head coach and a new starting quarterback.

For Denver, returning to its ways of winning the turnover battle and protecting the football will be critical in keeping their playoff hopes alive. On offense, quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start his first regular-season game in a Broncos uniform after being named as Denver's starting quarterback on Wednesday. Defensively, the Broncos held the Chargers without a third-down conversion in 12 attempts and won the turnover battle in Los Angeles in Week 14. Inside linebacker Alex Singleton could become the third player since 1999 with 12 or more double-digit tackle games, while outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper has recorded either a sack or an interception in the past three contests. The Broncos will need help to keep their playoff hopes intact, but their push for the postseason starts with winning their final home game and getting back in the win column.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos have ruled out outside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (concussion) and tackle Alex Palczewski (knee). Denver has also listed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (illness), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) as questionable.

Los Angeles has ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, defensive end Joey Bosa and wide receiver Joshua Palmer for Sunday's game. Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., defensive tackle Nick Williams and linebacker Tanner Muse are listed as doubtful, and guard Zion Johnson, defensive back Deane Leonard and tight end Nick Vannett are listed as questionable.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy

Analyst: James Lofton

Sideline: Jay Feely

Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: Paramount+ or NFL+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 109 or 227 on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

Related Content

news

Broncos promote WR Michael Bandy, elevate WR Phillip Dorsett and OLB Ronnie Perkins for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

The Broncos have added a pair of receivers to their roster for Sunday's regular-season home finale.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers | Week 17

As Denver looks to get back in the win column, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.
news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton ruled out, Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. questionable for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

Safety Justin Simmons, who missed practice with an illness on Thursday, is expected to be available for the game after he returned as a full participant on Friday.

news

Mile High Morning: Breaking down three key stats ahead of Denver's home finale against the Chargers

From highlighting offensive playmakers to defensive standouts, these are important stats for the Broncos' Week 17 matchup.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver defense eyes emphatic finish in home finale vs. Chargers

Plus, Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica assesses wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.'s contributions.
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Thursday ahead of Week 17

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto improved to a full participant on Thursday.
news

'I'm just going to do my job': Jarrett Stidham keeping narrow focus ahead of first start with Broncos

"Jarrett's a great player," Mike McGlinchey said. "He's obviously a true professional."
news

Broncos make quarterback change, Jarrett Stidham to start vs. Chargers

"The No. 1 push behind this — and it's a decision I'm making — is to get a spark offensively," Head Coach Sean Payton said.
news

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto returns to practice ahead of matchup vs. Chargers

Bonitto was a limited participant in Denver's Wednesday practice as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 matchup with the Chargers.
news

Mile High Morning: S Justin Simmons brightens Denver family's Christmas with generous tip

Waffle House server Samantha Ramirez told the story of Simmons' kindness in a Denver Post feature.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver focused on earning home win vs. Chargers, finishing season strong

The Broncos finish the 2023 season with two divisional matchups, and they can post their first winning season since 2016 with a pair of victories to end the year.
Advertising