Columbine High School Football Head Coach Andy Lowry named AFC recipient of NFL's 2023 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award

Jan 31, 2024 at 03:44 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Columbine High School Football Head Coach Andy Lowry has been named the AFC recipient of the NFL's 2023 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award, the league announced Wednesday.

The Denver Broncos Foundation and the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) recognized Lowry locally as the 2023 Denver Broncos High School Tackle Football Coach of the Year, which made him a finalist for the national award.

Honorees were selected based on character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success. He is joined by Shane Fairfield of Muskegon High School (Detroit Lions), who was selected as the NFC winner.

Lowry is the first Don Shula High School Coach of the Year national winner for the state of Colorado.

"We are very proud of Coach Lowry, his staff and the Columbine football program for this incredible honor," said Bobby Mestas, Broncos Director of Youth and High School Football. "Coach Lowry's coaching resume speaks for itself and there is no one more deserving of being named the 2023 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year for the AFC."

As the winner, Lowry will receive $15,000 for the Columbine football program and a $10,000 personal award courtesy of the NFL Foundation and NIKE, in addition to an all-expenses paid trip to the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LVIII.

"Andy is everything that is right about being a high school coach," said John Sullivan, CHSAA Assistant Commissioner. "He leads by building relationships with kids, staff and his community. Andy is so well respected in the high school football community and does such a great job. This award couldn't go to a better person and coach."

Lowry just completed his 30th season as head coach of the Rebels, whom he led to their sixth state championship and a perfect 14-0 season. One of the winningest coaches in state history, Lowry earned his 300th career victory this fall and earned Broncos High School Football Coach of the Week honors (Week 5).

