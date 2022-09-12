Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense start fast in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle?

WILL DENVER SLOW SEATTLE'S RUSHING ATTACK?

The Broncos know they're going to be tested on the ground.

Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said his familiarity with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggests Seattle will "definitely" try to establish their run game early.

A year ago, the Broncos weren't quite good enough in that area of the game. Denver ranked 15th in the league against the run, but the team was unable to get stops in the four-minute drill in several key losses last season. The addition of D.J. Jones in the middle of the defensive front should help shore up the unit, but the Broncos will still face a tough challenge.

"I think it's just the whole defensive scheme, the whole mindset we have of wanting to stop the run," Hackett said Thursday. "They are going to have to stop the run. It's a challenge for them to be able to stop No. 20 [RB Rashaad Penny]. That whole offensive line, they are a very good run-blocking offensive line and very well coached. So, we just have to step up to that challenge, because we know that's what they're going to do."

Hackett described Penny as a "downhill runner" who has "a little shift to him," and the former first-round pick rushed for a career-high 749 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games last season. Seattle could also feature 2022 second-round pick Kenneth Walker III, though the rookie did not practice this week and is listed as questionable.

That task of stopping either back will be more difficult without inside linebacker Josey Jewell, who is one of the team's better run stoppers. Jewell was downgraded to out on Sunday with a calf injury, and Denver is expected rely on Alex Singleton to fill the void alongside Jonas Griffith.

The Seahawks' plan of attack will likely be to try to find success on the ground to chew up clock and then look to quarterback Geno Smith to play mistake-free football. If Seattle stays ahead of the chains and creates short third-down opportunities via the run game, it could be tough for the Broncos to force the Seahawks off the field.

But if the Broncos can find success against the run and put Seattle in third-and-longs, it should play into the strength of a Denver defense that is built on its pass rush and secondary play. Of course, if the Broncos can jump ahead, that only increases the effectiveness of this strategy.

CAN THE BRONCOS SILENCE LUMEN FIELD?

Bring your earplugs.

That was Hackett's advice ahead of the Broncos' trip to Seattle to play in one of the league's loudest stadiums.

The Broncos worked with simulated crowd noise during the week of practice, but Hackett noted that it's impossible to fully replicate.

"It's loud and it's annoying," Hackett said of the artificial crowd noise the Broncos used to prepare. "You get to hear a bunch of boos, so you get used to that. But besides that, I don't think anything is like a real game, especially at a place like that. You can't — unless we put earphones on everybody and just turn it up even louder, I don't think you're ever going to get that. We tried our best to make it as loud and uncomfortable as possible as we could for those guys."

The Broncos have worked on a silent count that they'll likely need to use, and it will be a good test of the team's communication. Denver's offense seemed to limit pre-snap penalties and broken plays during training camp, but that will be critical as the Broncos try to earn a road win.

For the Broncos to find success, they'll need to withstand the noise — and they could be well-served to limit it early. If the Broncos can jump out to an early lead, it may quiet the crowd and limit its impact on the result. A close game, though, will only whip the crowd into a frenzy in the late moments of the fourth quarter. The quicker the Broncos can silence the crowd — and then use that relative silence to their advantage — the better.