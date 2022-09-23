Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense capitalize against a tough 49ers defense?

WILL DENVER'S OFFENSE CAPITALIZE AGAINST A TOUGH DEFENSE — AND AVOID MISTAKES IN THE PROCESS?

Denver won't face an easy task this weekend against the 49ers, as San Francisco's defense ranks first in total defense and is tied for third — with the Broncos — in points allowed.

Particularly in the front seven, the 49ers are a tough, hard-nosed defense that tests an offense's ability to run the ball and protect the quarterback. Through two weeks, the 49ers' defense has forced seven three-and-outs.

Along the defensive line, Nick Bosa leads that effort, as he was tied for third in the NFL in sacks through the first two weeks. In the linebacking corps, 2020 first-team All-Pro Fred Warner leads a unit that has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game through Week 2.

"I'm hoping a shoelace breaks a couple of times in that game or he has to come out a few times, but he's a game-wrecker," Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten said Thursday. "You have to account for him and you have to know where he is. They do a great job of flipping him around, especially in situational football. You have to be mindful of where he is. It's not just him. You have a great linebacking crew led by '54' [Warner]; he's athletic and he does a really good job in space. This is going to be a great challenge for us."

Against a formidable defense, the Broncos' offense must remain patient and capitalize on its chances. Denver ranked first in the league in yards per drive through Week 2, but the Broncos have yet to score on its first six red-zone attempts. On "Sunday Night Football," against a top-end opponent, the Broncos may not find themselves in the red zone on every drive. Thus, Wilson and Co. must make their opportunities count.

"It's a game of inches, a game of discipline," Wilson said Wednesday. "It's a game of doing things right, and it changes the whole perspective of everything. Then we're really kicking butt. The great thing is we are doing a lot of great things well. It's just fine-tuning the details, and we have to get more touchdowns down there."

If the Broncos can get their 10th-ranked run game going against San Francisco, it could provide an edge in the red zone and also open up the play-action game in the middle of the field. Javonte Williams has averaged 5.4 yards per carry through two weeks, and Denver would benefit if he can replicate that performance.

Denver would also be well-served to win the turnover battle for the first time this season. If the Broncos' offense can avoid turning the ball over against a defense that ranks in the top 10 in takeaways and turnover margin, Denver should gain an edge. Facing this defense, an extra possession — and extra opportunity — could be the difference.

CAN THE BRONCOS CLEAN UP THEIR OPERATION?

The Broncos have played a pair of one-possession games in the first two weeks of the season — and in a matchup against a 2021 NFC finalist, it's reasonable to expect Denver could find itself in another close battle in Week 3.

Denver was able to survive some mistakes in a Week 2 win over Houston, but it will be critical for the Broncos to avoid self-inflicted wounds. After being whistled for 25 penalties in the first two weeks, the Broncos must make sure they avoid setting themselves back — particularly in key moments of the game. In Week 1, a false start knocked a touchdown off the board, and the Broncos lost out on three points in Week 2 due to another penalty. Against San Francisco, the Broncos likely cannot afford to make those mistakes.

"I think the biggest thing that we want to eliminate is penalties," Wilson said. "That's on us as players more than anything else — making sure that we take that out of the game, because that just puts you [at] second-and-25, second-and-21, second-and-22. Those aren't good against good football teams. When you're playing in the National Football League, you want to keep your down and distances short and manageable, especially against the team we're about to go against in the 49ers and how they play, how great they are in the pass rush, how well and how sound they are on defense. They do a really good job."

From a game management standpoint, Denver will look to improve communication to quicken the decision-making process on key fourth downs or in the two-minute drill. If the Broncos can do that, they have the talent to play with — and beat — the 49ers. The Broncos, though, must avoid burning timeouts that could be critical late in a close game.

"When it comes to the operations, that's something that we're talking about quite a bit," Hackett said Monday. "… We have to make sure the communication is clear and concise. I need to do better at making decisions faster and quicker and getting that information to the quarterback and being on the same page with him. That's stuff that we talked about [Monday] morning, and all the way to this evening. It has to improve."

In a matchup with a strong, physical football team, the little things will matter. The Broncos will look to gain an edge in that area and move past the miscues from Week 2.