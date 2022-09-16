Burning Questions | Broncos vs. Texans: Can the Broncos' pass rushers build off a strong start?

CAN DENVER'S SECONDARY WEATHER THE LOSS OF JUSTIN SIMMONS?

The Broncos will be without their All-Pro safety on Sunday, as he misses the first of at least four games that he'll spend on injured reserve. The team captain and Pro Bowler is a talented player that is among the best center fielders in the game, and he also has been a key cog in the Broncos' run support.

Simmons, though, is more than just a key player for the Broncos. He's also a key communicator who helps ensure the Broncos' defense is all on the same page. In Week 1, Denver allowed a first-quarter touchdown after a miscommunication left Will Dissly open down the left side of the field. Against second-year quarterback Davis Mills and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, the Broncos will need to make sure there are no communication breakdowns that could lead to big plays.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell is listed as questionable, which could further compound the issue. In Simmons' absence, the Broncos are expected to rely upon Caden Sterns to fill the void.

"If Josey doesn't play, Alex [Singleton] will still have the 'Mike [role],' and that doesn't really change a thing," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "[With] Alex, we feel very confident in his ability to communicate and all that stuff. Justin is an elite guy back there in terms of not only his ability, but his above-the-neck knowledge, as well. That's going to be missed, but Caden is very sharp and doesn't have the same experience, but is equally smart and I think he'll do a good job."

Safety Kareem Jackson, who will play alongside Sterns, believes in the second-year player.

"It's hard to replace a guy like Justin Simmons," Jackson said. "What he does for our defense and what he does in that locker room for this team [and] with this leadership — it's tough. I'm sure everybody in the community knows what type of guy he is on and off of the field, but it's — for us, we pride ourselves on having the next guy available and ready. Caden Sterns has played a ton of ball in this league in such a short time, so I think he's very ready for the situation and the opportunity. I think he'll come in, and I think he'll play great."

The Broncos' secondary has elite talent. If the unit can shore up its communication, it should find success vs. Houston.

CAN THE BRONCOS' PASS RUSHERS CONTINUE THEIR STRONG PERFORMANCE?

Denver's defense clamped down in the second half of their Week 1 game in Seattle, as the unit allowed just 34 yards to the Seahawks after halftime. The Broncos forced a fumble and a pair of punts on three Seattle drives and held the home team scoreless.

The Broncos' success came in no small part from the play of Denver's edge rushers. Bradley Chubb recorded his first sacks since a Week 12 game in 2020, as he posted a strip-sack and a series-ending quarterback takedown.

"That was awesome to see," Hackett said Wednesday. "… I thought he had some great moves there. I thought did a really good job chasing after the ball and just playing with his hair on fire. I think that's what we want to see from him a leader of this team."

Randy Gregory recorded just one tackle, but he ripped the ball away from DK Metcalf to force a critical fumble and push Seattle off the field.

"He's going to continue to get better with his conditioning, but there were a lot of flashes there," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "I thought he did a really good job for the limited practice experience that he had at training camp."

Against a second-year quarterback, the Broncos could have an opportunity to make more game-changing plays — and provide some help to a Simmons-free secondary. Mills was sacked three times in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a strip-sack that led to an Indianapolis touchdown drive.