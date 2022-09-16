Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Burning Questions | Broncos vs. Texans: Can the Broncos' pass rushers build off a strong start?

Sep 16, 2022 at 04:34 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Practice photos: Inside the Broncos' on-field preparation for Week 2 vs. the Texans

Take an inside look at the Broncos' week of practice from the team photographers' perspectives.

Javonte Williams during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
1 / 80

Javonte Williams during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
P.J. Locke during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
2 / 80

P.J. Locke during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
3 / 80

Russell Wilson during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
4 / 80

Courtland Sutton during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
5 / 80

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
6 / 80

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
7 / 80

Russell Wilson during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
8 / 80

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Albert Okwuegbunam and Dalton Risner during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
9 / 80

Albert Okwuegbunam and Dalton Risner during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III and Andrew Beck during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
10 / 80

Melvin Gordon III and Andrew Beck during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
11 / 80

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
12 / 80

Russell Wilson during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Bradley Chubb, Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Kongbo and Bert Watts during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
13 / 80

Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Bradley Chubb, Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Kongbo and Bert Watts during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
14 / 80

Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Dre'Mont Jones and Mike Purcell during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
15 / 80

Dre'Mont Jones and Mike Purcell during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
16 / 80

Russell Wilson during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eric Tomlinson during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
17 / 80

Eric Tomlinson during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
18 / 80

Courtland Sutton during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
19 / 80

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Kendall Hinton during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
20 / 80

Kendall Hinton during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Montrell Washington and Zach Azzanni during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
21 / 80

Montrell Washington and Zach Azzanni during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
K'Waun Williams during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
22 / 80

K'Waun Williams during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
23 / 80

Pat Surtain II during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Baron Browning and Bradley Chubb during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
24 / 80

Baron Browning and Bradley Chubb during practice on Friday, September 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III, Kendall Hinton and Jerry Jeudy at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
25 / 80

Melvin Gordon III, Kendall Hinton and Jerry Jeudy at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Kendall Hinton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
26 / 80

Kendall Hinton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Brandon McManus at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
27 / 80

Brandon McManus at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
28 / 80

Courtland Sutton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Bradley Chubb and Devine Ozigbo at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
29 / 80

Bradley Chubb and Devine Ozigbo at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
30 / 80

Pat Surtain II at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Javonte Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
31 / 80

Javonte Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
32 / 80

Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
33 / 80

D.J. Jones at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Montrell Washington at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
34 / 80

Montrell Washington at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
35 / 80

Courtland Sutton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Mike Boone at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
36 / 80

Mike Boone at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
37 / 80

Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
38 / 80

Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Kareem Jackson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
39 / 80

Kareem Jackson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Melvin Gordon III at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
40 / 80

Melvin Gordon III at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
41 / 80

Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
42 / 80

Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Dre'Mont Jones at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
43 / 80

Dre'Mont Jones at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jonas Griffith at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 80

Jonas Griffith at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Strnad at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
45 / 80

Justin Strnad at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Javonte Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
46 / 80

Javonte Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Aaron Patrick and Outside Linebackers Coach Bert Watts at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
47 / 80

Aaron Patrick and Outside Linebackers Coach Bert Watts at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
K'Waun Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
48 / 80

K'Waun Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Ronald Darby at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
49 / 80

Ronald Darby at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
50 / 80

Pat Surtain II at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
51 / 80

Jerry Jeudy at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Montrell Washington at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
52 / 80

Montrell Washington at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
53 / 80

Jerry Jeudy at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
54 / 80

Courtland Sutton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Billy Turner at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
55 / 80

Billy Turner at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Netane Muti anbd Mike Purcell during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
56 / 80

Netane Muti anbd Mike Purcell during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Andrew Beck during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
57 / 80

Andrew Beck during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
58 / 80

Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien and D.J. Jones during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
59 / 80

Brett Rypien and D.J. Jones during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Tyrie Cleveland during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
60 / 80

Tyrie Cleveland during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Dre'Mont Jones during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
61 / 80

Dre'Mont Jones during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy, Zach Azzanni and Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
62 / 80

Jerry Jeudy, Zach Azzanni and Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Aaron Patrick and Jonathon Cooper during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
63 / 80

Aaron Patrick and Jonathon Cooper during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Boone during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
64 / 80

Mike Boone during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
P.J. Locke and Justin Simmons during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
65 / 80

P.J. Locke and Justin Simmons during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Ronald Darby, Kareem Jackson, Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
66 / 80

Ronald Darby, Kareem Jackson, Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
67 / 80

Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
68 / 80

Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Caden Sterns during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
69 / 80

Caden Sterns during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
70 / 80

Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
P.J. Locke during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
71 / 80

P.J. Locke during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Anthony Harris during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
72 / 80

Anthony Harris during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Baron Browning and Randy Gregory during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
73 / 80

Baron Browning and Randy Gregory during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
74 / 80

Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
75 / 80

Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
76 / 80

Randy Gregory during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
77 / 80

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
78 / 80

D.J. Jones during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Bradley Chubb and Christian Parker during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
79 / 80

Bradley Chubb and Christian Parker during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett and P.J. Locke during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
80 / 80

Nathaniel Hackett and P.J. Locke during practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DENVER — The new-look Broncos are headed home.

For the first time under Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, quarterback Russell Wilson and Co. will take the field at Empower Field at Mile High for game action.

The Broncos (0-1) will host the Texans (0-0-1) in their home opener and look to even their record after a one-point loss on "Monday Night Football."

On a short week, Denver will look to iron out some correctable mistakes and continue the overarching success it found on both offense and defense.

"I'll tell you, they've been great," Hackett said Friday of the Broncos' week of practice. "It has been all football. I think they're excited to get back out on the field and be able to compete again. That's all you can ask for. Everybody looked to correct themselves and then move forward."

A year ago, nine of the 14 playoff teams started the season 1-1 — and if the Broncos can earn a win, they'll be back on track and tied for second place in the AFC West. If Denver falls to 0-2, though, the team will find itself in a hole that a team has not climbed out of since 2018.

"Every game we're urgent," Hackett said. "… In the end, we're out there to compete every day and win every single game. That's our focus. That's our mindset. But it's one game at a time. One game at a time. Anything can happen in this league."

These are the questions that will determine if the Broncos can start their home slate on the right foot:

WILL THE BRONCOS' OFFENSE IMPROVE IN THE RED ZONE?

Denver's offense looked unstoppable at times in Seattle.

The Broncos were on pace for more than 500 yards at halftime, and Wilson recorded the third most passing yards of any quarterback in Week 1.

Denver posted its first game without a three-and-out since early in the 2016 season, per Elias, and the Broncos also posted four drives of at least 70 yards.

The Broncos' lone issue came in the red zone, where the team didn't score a touchdown on any of its four trips inside the 20-yard line. The struggles were particularly pronounced inside the 10-yard line, as the Broncos lost two goal-line fumbles that wiped out chances at scores. Denver also had a false start penalty that crossed an Andrew Beck touchdown off the board.

Denver, though, believes there were signs that more points are on the way.

"Going back and looking at it, the opportunities were there," Hackett said Thursday. "We had people that were open. We had opportunities, and I think it's about being able to execute at even higher efficiency. For us, we're just going to keep on executing, keep on getting better at every single thing that we want to do, make sure we have the right plays and the right people in the right spots, and just keep on dialing it up."

Wilson pointed to several possible scores on Wednesday, and he noted the Broncos' need to make game-altering plays — or GAP plays, as he refers to them.

"We have to make them, and that's the difference in that game," Wilson said. "That would have been really exciting."

After focusing on goal-to-go offense in practice this week — and without the noise that a road game brings — the Broncos are confident they can improve in Week 2.

And if the offense can keep its middle-of-the-field efficiency while also scoring touchdowns, it could help put the Texans away.

Photos: The Stanley Cup visits the Broncos at UCHealth Training Center

On Thursday, a member of the Colorado Avalanche's staff brought the Stanley Cup to UCHealth Training Center, and Broncos players certainly enjoyed their time around the trophy.

Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson, Mike Purcell and Pat Surtain II with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
1 / 35

Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson, Mike Purcell and Pat Surtain II with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
The Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
2 / 35

The Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Bradley Chubb with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
3 / 35

Bradley Chubb with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Bradley Chubb with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
4 / 35

Bradley Chubb with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Bradley Chubb, Mike Purcell, Dre'Mont Jones, Pat Surtain II and Essang Bassey with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 35

Bradley Chubb, Mike Purcell, Dre'Mont Jones, Pat Surtain II and Essang Bassey with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Mike Purcell and Bradley Chubb with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
6 / 35

Mike Purcell and Bradley Chubb with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
7 / 35

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson and Ronald Darby with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
8 / 35

Russell Wilson and Ronald Darby with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Ronald Darby with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
9 / 35

Ronald Darby with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
The Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
10 / 35

The Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Dalton Risner with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
11 / 35

Dalton Risner with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Andrew Beck with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
12 / 35

Andrew Beck with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
13 / 35

Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Andrew Beck with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
14 / 35

Andrew Beck with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
15 / 35

Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
16 / 35

Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
17 / 35

Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Matt Henningsen with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
18 / 35

Matt Henningsen with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Randy Gregory with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
19 / 35

Randy Gregory with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Randy Gregory with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
20 / 35

Randy Gregory with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Strnad with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
21 / 35

Justin Strnad with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Saubert with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
22 / 35

Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Saubert with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Saubert with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
23 / 35

Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Saubert with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Calvin Anderson with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
24 / 35

Calvin Anderson with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jonas Griffith with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
25 / 35

Jonas Griffith with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Lloyd Cushenberry III with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
26 / 35

Lloyd Cushenberry III with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Andrew Beck with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
27 / 35

Andrew Beck with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
28 / 35

Courtland Sutton with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
29 / 35

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
30 / 35

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jonathon Cooper with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
31 / 35

Jonathon Cooper with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Cameron Fleming with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
32 / 35

Cameron Fleming with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Anthony Harris with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
33 / 35

Anthony Harris with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Alex Singleton with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
34 / 35

Alex Singleton with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
35 / 35

Russell Wilson with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

CAN DENVER'S SECONDARY WEATHER THE LOSS OF JUSTIN SIMMONS?

The Broncos will be without their All-Pro safety on Sunday, as he misses the first of at least four games that he'll spend on injured reserve. The team captain and Pro Bowler is a talented player that is among the best center fielders in the game, and he also has been a key cog in the Broncos' run support.

Simmons, though, is more than just a key player for the Broncos. He's also a key communicator who helps ensure the Broncos' defense is all on the same page. In Week 1, Denver allowed a first-quarter touchdown after a miscommunication left Will Dissly open down the left side of the field. Against second-year quarterback Davis Mills and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, the Broncos will need to make sure there are no communication breakdowns that could lead to big plays.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell is listed as questionable, which could further compound the issue. In Simmons' absence, the Broncos are expected to rely upon Caden Sterns to fill the void.

"If Josey doesn't play, Alex [Singleton] will still have the 'Mike [role],' and that doesn't really change a thing," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "[With] Alex, we feel very confident in his ability to communicate and all that stuff. Justin is an elite guy back there in terms of not only his ability, but his above-the-neck knowledge, as well. That's going to be missed, but Caden is very sharp and doesn't have the same experience, but is equally smart and I think he'll do a good job."

Safety Kareem Jackson, who will play alongside Sterns, believes in the second-year player.

"It's hard to replace a guy like Justin Simmons," Jackson said. "What he does for our defense and what he does in that locker room for this team [and] with this leadership — it's tough. I'm sure everybody in the community knows what type of guy he is on and off of the field, but it's — for us, we pride ourselves on having the next guy available and ready. Caden Sterns has played a ton of ball in this league in such a short time, so I think he's very ready for the situation and the opportunity. I think he'll come in, and I think he'll play great."

The Broncos' secondary has elite talent. If the unit can shore up its communication, it should find success vs. Houston.

CAN THE BRONCOS' PASS RUSHERS CONTINUE THEIR STRONG PERFORMANCE?

Denver's defense clamped down in the second half of their Week 1 game in Seattle, as the unit allowed just 34 yards to the Seahawks after halftime. The Broncos forced a fumble and a pair of punts on three Seattle drives and held the home team scoreless.

The Broncos' success came in no small part from the play of Denver's edge rushers. Bradley Chubb recorded his first sacks since a Week 12 game in 2020, as he posted a strip-sack and a series-ending quarterback takedown.

"That was awesome to see," Hackett said Wednesday. "… I thought he had some great moves there. I thought did a really good job chasing after the ball and just playing with his hair on fire. I think that's what we want to see from him a leader of this team."

Randy Gregory recorded just one tackle, but he ripped the ball away from DK Metcalf to force a critical fumble and push Seattle off the field.

"He's going to continue to get better with his conditioning, but there were a lot of flashes there," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "I thought he did a really good job for the limited practice experience that he had at training camp."

Against a second-year quarterback, the Broncos could have an opportunity to make more game-changing plays — and provide some help to a Simmons-free secondary. Mills was sacked three times in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a strip-sack that led to an Indianapolis touchdown drive.

If the Broncos can build a lead against the Texans, they should be able to pin their ears back and get after Mills. And in that situation, a potent pass rush could help put the game away for the Broncos.

Related Content

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense start fast in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle?

After 15 games across the NFL slate, the Broncos will soon get their chance to take the field for Week 1 as they battle the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."

news

#DENvsLAC's Burning Questions: Can Broncos weather loss of key starters, earn season sweep vs. Chargers?

In the likes of Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton and Co., Denver still has its share of available playmakers.

news

#DENvsLV's Burning Questions: Will Drew Lock, Broncos ride big plays to victory over Raiders?

The Broncos' search for a strong closing stretch starts on Sunday against the Raiders, who are also fighting for their playoff lives at 7-7.

news

#CINvsDEN's Burning Questions: Can the Broncos slow Joe Burrow as they seek a key win?

The stakes keep getting higher. And the Broncos know it.

news

#DETvsDEN's Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' defense start fast as Denver enters 'must-win' game vs. Lions?

As safety Justin Simmons said earlier in the week, the Broncos need to find a way to win this game to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.

news

#DENvsKC's Burning Questions: Can the Broncos make the critical plays to snap their streak vs. Chiefs?

These are the questions the Broncos will have to answer to regain the top spot in the AFC West.

news

#LACvsDEN's Burning Questions: Can the Broncos slow Justin Herbert and Co.?

These are the questions that will determine if Denver can earn another memorable win.

news

#PHIvsDEN's Burning Questions: Can Teddy Bridgewater help lead the Broncos to a third consecutive win?

"This is a time in sports where it can be dangerous," Bridgewater said this week.

news

#DENvsDAL's Burning Questions: Can Denver slow the Cowboys' offense?

Perhaps the toughest test of the season has arrived.

news

#WASvsDEN's Burning Questions: Can Jerry Jeudy provide a needed spark?

If Jerry Jeudy is able to play on Sunday, he could help boost the Broncos' offense.

news

#DENvsCLE's Burning Questions: Can Teddy Bridgewater, Von Miller and the Broncos' secondary rebound vs. Case Keenum and the Browns?

With a victory, Denver would improve to 4-3 on the season and keep pace in the postseason race.

Advertising