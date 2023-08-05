Denver Broncos | News

Broncos' starters to play in 2023 preseason

Aug 05, 2023 at 03:14 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It won't be long before Broncos fans see some of their favorite players in action.

Head Coach Sean Payton reiterated Saturday that the Broncos' starters would participate in the 2023 preseason.

"I haven't shelled it out yet, but they're going to play," Payton said. "We'll figure out how many snaps. We typically break a game into three phases — first, second, third phase — and then special teams. We might just do two phases, but we'll have a plan, especially as we get into next week. I've got a few notes written down. I don't have a pitch count. I don't have an exclusion list if someone's got a light injury that we [hold] back, but we can expect our guys play a little bit."

Payton confirmed quarterback Russell Wilson would be among the players to see action, and he previously noted that running back Javonte Williams would see some work.

"He will get reps," Payton said Thursday of Williams. "It may be that we wait until Week 2. We haven't gone through the outline of the plays yet, but I like how he is progressing."

Denver opens the preseason on Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. MDT in Arizona. Ahead of that game, Payton said the Broncos will focus on themselves during practice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, they'll shift their focus to the Cardinals.

"Thursday will be Cardinals emphasis," Payton said. "We'll travel Thursday night, walk through Friday, then play Friday night and come home. In the regular season, the whole week would be obviously devoted to the game. In the preseason, you're still putting in stuff, and so we're not Monday starting on Arizona. That'll come later in the week."

