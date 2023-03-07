Broncos sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed a wide receiver to their active roster.
Denver signed Lil'Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday.
Humphrey, a fifth-year player, has started eight games and appeared in 24 contests during his four-year career. He has recorded 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns.
The Texas product spent 2019-2021 in New Orleans with Head Coach Sean Payton before playing six games for the Patriots in 2022.
The Broncos now have 11 wide receivers on their 90-player roster.