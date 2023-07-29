Denver Broncos | News

Broncos safety Justin Simmons scores third consecutive NFL Top 100 ranking with rise to 59th overall

Jul 28, 2023 at 06:00 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

2023-NFLtop100-simmons-wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For a third consecutive season, NFL players have voted safety Justin Simmons as one of the league's top 100 players.

Simmons came in at No. 59 on this year's list, a boost of 22 spots over his 2022 ranking of 81. In his NFL Top 100 debut on the 2021 list, he was ranked 45th.

The distinction comes after a campaign in which Simmons once again established himself as one of the game's top defensive backs. His six interceptions in 2022 tied for most in the league and marked his third consecutive season with at least five interceptions. Simmons posted last year's league-leading interception total despite missing five games. He now ranks eighth in franchise history with 27 career interceptions.

Simmons also added a career-high three forced fumbles – tied for best among all safeties – and 69 total tackles across his 12 games.

Simmons' impressive statistics in 2022 entrenched his reputation among the league's elite and paved the way for his third selection to the Associated Press All-Pro Second Team. His performance in the secondary, along with cornerback and All-Pro selection Pat Surtain II, helped the Broncos' defense rank seventh in the league in total yardage allowed.

