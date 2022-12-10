Denver Broncos | News

Broncos promote T Quinn Bailey to active roster, elevate G Netane Muti, LB Harvey Langi

Dec 10, 2022 at 12:34 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a pair of moves along their offensive line.

Denver promoted tackle Quinn Bailey from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated guard Netane Muti for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Broncos also elevated linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad for the game.

Denver previously ruled out linebacker Dakota Allen. Inside linebacker Justin Strnad and guard Dalton Risner are listed as questionable for the game.

Bailey has appeared in four games this season, while Langi has played two contests for the Broncos. Muti has yet to appear in a game this season.

