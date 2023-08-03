Broncos Notebook: WR Jerry Jeudy acclimating well to pivotal role in Head Coach Sean Payton's offense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have invested time and effort into understanding the playbook and sharpening their skills during the first weeks of training camp, but Head Coach Sean Payton has also made it a priority to keep tabs on how his players are feeling.

That's a move that has resonated with one of his star players, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

"I think Sean [does] a great job of making sure our bodies feel great so we can be able to practice each and every day," Jeudy said.

Jeudy has been a key figure in the receiving corps since his selection with the 15th-overall pick in 2020. He's played in at least 10 games in each of his three seasons as a Bronco and led the team in receiving yardage in 2020 and 2022.

This offseason, Jeudy has been diligent about learning the nuances of Payton's system so he can reach his goal of continued improvement in his fourth season.

"I'm just focused on my alignment, my assignment, my technique, how they want me to run routes," Jeudy said. "Figuring out ways to run the routes and just focus on my job and my execution so I can master this offense."

Payton praised Jeudy's performance in training camp so far, though he said he hopes to be more consistent in where he lines Jeudy up in the offensive formation.

"I think he's picking up what we're doing," Payton said. "You see his explosiveness. He's pretty savvy."

As Jeudy adjusts to a new offense, he's found a familiar challenge in facing the Broncos' talented secondary. Jeudy said finding open space is a difficult task when he's covered by Denver's defensive backs.