Broncos Notebook: QB Russell Wilson sees preseason as a chance to establish a team identity

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — From lengthy drives in the two-minute drill to cohesion on a revitalized offensive line, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been encouraged by his offense's progress through the first weeks of camp.

The offense will look to translate that progress in preseason action against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, and Wilson explained why he believes the preseason can be a valuable experience for the entire team.

"The opportunity to play in the preseason, there's three great things that happen, in my opinion," Wilson said. "Number one, just stepping in between the white lines, it's a gift. I think it's a gift to be able to play the game that we all love, that God has granted us the ability to play.

"… The second thing is, you get to figure out who you are as a team. In a lot of ways – mentally, emotionally, to celebrate one another. I think the third thing is the best part about it all is — I remember when I was a rookie and I remember my first preseason game … — and just those moments are things that you'll forever remember."

Head Coach Sean Payton said earlier this week that he plans for starters to play against the Cardinals, and Wilson is eager to return to the field. But he is most excited to see how his younger teammates translate their training camp progress to competition against another team.

"As a veteran — this will be my 12th year — it's about seeing those guys develop and grow and take everything they've done at such a high level on the game field," Wilson said.

Wilson knows plenty about the impact a strong preseason performance can have on a player's career trajectory.

Before he was winning playoff games as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson excelled in his first two preseason games as a third-round rookie in 2012. His standout performances against the Tennessee Titans and the Broncos helped him win the Seahawks' starting quarterback role, but the games meant more to him than just impressive statistics.

Reflecting on his trip to Denver to play the Broncos, Wilson said the chance to face off against a Broncos team led by quarterback Peyton Manning and the passion of the Denver crowd have stuck with him the most in the years since.

"I was just telling somebody, I remember taking my visit here as a rookie and the Denver Broncos had just signed Peyton Manning," Wilson said. "I go into the locker room and Peyton is like, 'Don't I know you from somewhere?' I got to talk to him in the locker room, and then several months later I'm playing them in a preseason game and just watching his greatness, and then me being able to step on the field and throw a couple touchdowns and do some things in that game.