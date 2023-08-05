Broncos Notebook: How a tough week of practice could benefit Broncos during 2023 season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After completing six straight days of practice, center Lloyd Cushenberry III couldn't help but smile at the thought of his upcoming off-day. In his post-practice press conference, Cushenberry detailed his plans for a restful Sunday to the media.

"Try to get as much sleep as I can," Cushenberry said. "Me personally, I'llprobably come here in the morning, cold tub, hot tub, steam room, try to get a little sweat in and then just relax the rest of the day. Probably just play PlayStation and just get ready for the next day."

Cushenberry's recovery day is well-deserved after an intensive week of training camp that mixed days with full pads with those with limited or no pads, all under the relentless Denver heat. While the training camp practices were grueling, Cushenberry is certain the Broncos improved over the course of the week.

"I think we can take something from this whole week," Cushenberry said. "It's been a tough week, going six days straight, but I feel like each day we've gotten better. As you can see the last few days with the penalties and the setbacks, that can happen in the game, but the way we finish shows how mentally strong this group can be, and that's what we're going to have to do throughout the season."

In Cushenberry's mind, the tough practices will also serve to benefit the Broncos in the long-term and make them a resilient team in the second half of the regular season.

"I feel like we're building calluses throughout this camp for the regular season," Cushenberry said. "It's tough now so it can be easier Week 8, Week 9 and throughout the rest of the season. This part of the year is supposed to be hard. We've taken a no-complaining, no-nonsense type of approach."

A relaxing Sunday with a PlayStation controller is just one of the reasons Cushenberry is eager for the coming week.

The LSU product is looking forward to Friday's preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be Cushenberry's first action on an NFL field since Oct. 30, 2022, and he's hoping to return to form immediately.