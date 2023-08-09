Broncos Notebook: HC Sean Payton emphasizes the preseason's significance as 'most important game in some players' life' 

DENVER'S TIGHT ENDS GROUP BLENDING PLAYERS' UNIQUE SKILL SETS AND STRENGTHS

In Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz, the Broncos have a diverse and dangerous tight end group that boasts variation in career trajectory, playing style and strengths. Trautman and Manhertz are newcomers to the Broncos and bring a combined 10 years of NFL experience to the team, while Dulcich, the Broncos' third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, showed promise with 411 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season in Denver.

Payton said that versatility has helped each player carve a unique role in training camp and provided the offense with reliable blocking and receiving options.

"The one thing that's interesting about this tight ends group is that, man, there is some clear roles that you can see, strengths and weaknesses these players have," Payton said. "Adam's the one guy out here that he does a solid job of blocking [and]he gives you flexibility in the route tree. Chris Manhertz is someone that obviously we feel comfortable throwing to, and yet he's really good blocking the D-gap. And Dulcich is someone who really can threaten you."

While Trautman was listed as the starter on the Broncos' initial depth chart, all three tight ends should be major contributors on offense this season. Payton said the evolution of the game has made the possibility of giving significant snap counts to three tight ends more commonplace.