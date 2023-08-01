Broncos Notebook: CB Pat Surtain II not satisfied after placing 49th on the NFL Top 100

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II wasn't aware of his debut in the NFL Top 100. But he's already making plans to improve on his No. 49 ranking.

"I didn't even know," Surtain said after Monday's training camp practice. "It's pretty dope when your peers across the league mention you in such high regard, especially by your play style and by how you play. But I always tell myself, I have to get better. …I'm looking to get higher in those rankings."

The honor is the latest in an offseason full of them for Surtain, who earned first-team All-Pro honors and was a starter in the Pro Bowl. With Surtain and second-team All-Pro safety Justin Simmons leading the secondary, the Broncos will look to their defensive backs to set the tone again in 2023.

Even with all the recognition, Surtain said he's blocking out the chatter and that his goals remain the same.

"Of course, I'm looking at myself as the best, but I mean, I ain't going to [get]into the politics, get into the rankings and all the stuff," Surtain said. "I'm just playing my game and sharpening my tools every day, sharpen my skillset and make sure I keep on getting better each and every week. That's my main focus: just getting better for the team and focusing on that.

"… I just let my play do the talking. I don't sort of get into all the external stuff and the noise outside. I just try to focus on my craft and focus on what I need to do."

Surtain holds high expectations for his team, as well. Now in his third season, he said the Broncos are making sealing a spot in the playoffs their standard. As a player with championship titles at the high school and collegiate levels, Surtain aimsto bring that winning energy to the Broncos' facility.