Denver Broncos | News

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II makes first NFL Top 100 appearance with selection at 49th overall

Jul 31, 2023 at 06:00 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has accrued awards and impressive stats in his first two seasons, and he now has another honor to reflect his impact: a spot in the NFL Top 100.

Surtain II is debuting at 49th overall after a season in which he was named as a Pro Bowl starter and a first-team All-Pro. He started all 17 games for the Broncos, intercepting two passes and forcing a fumble. He had strong performances against some of the league's top receivers, including Davante Adams and Mike Williams

With Surtain II's selection, Denver has two members of its decorated secondary in the NFL Top 100. Safety Justin Simmons made his third-consecutive NFL Top 100 list with his ranking at No. 59 after a six-interception season.

Surtain II and Simmons are looking to build off their success in 2022 and will work with Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph, who will take over the defense after four years with the Cardinals. The Broncos' defense ranked seventh in league in total yardage allowed last season, but it has optimism to perform even better in 2023 with the additions of defensive end Zach Allen and outside linebacker Frank Clark.

