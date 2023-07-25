Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

Broncos Camp Preview: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons lead talented secondary into training camp

Jul 25, 2023 at 05:04 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

With training camp set to begin, we've turned our attention toward the season. Ahead of the first open training camp practice, we're examining each of the position groups on the Broncos' roster. In our look at each position, we'll fill you in on what we know about the group and what we hope to find out during training camp. We'll also identify a player to watch when practices begin and the preseason gets underway. We conclude the series with a look at the Broncos' secondary.

For more information on attending training camp this year, click here.

What we know:

The Broncos' secondary may be the team's deepest position group, and it also features some of the team's top talent. Pat Surtain II earned first-team All-Pro honors at cornerback in 2022, and Simmons snagged second-team honors for the third time in his career. Surtain showed a weekly ability to lock down opponents' top receivers, and Simmons tied for the league lead in interceptions despite missing five games.

In addition to Surtain and Simmons, the Broncos feature several returning starters. Second-year player Damarri Mathis and veteran K'Waun Williams played key snaps in 2022, while Kareem Jackson rejoined the team in May after starting all 17 games in 2022.

Denver also boasts impressive depth, as veteran cornerback Tremon Smith joined the team in free agency and cornerback Riley Moss came to Denver via the draft. At safety, Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke both have game experience, while rookie JL Skinner and second-year player Delarrin Turner-Yell will look to earn roles.

With top-end talent and strong depth, Denver's secondary projects to be one of the strengths of the team.

What we need to learn:

What's the Broncos' plan at safety?

Denver brought back Jackson for his fifth season in Denver, and the hard-hitting player doesn't seem to be slowing down.

"I think a lot of it was [being part of a turnaround], and obviously the group of men that we have here," Jackson said in June of signing back in Denver. "This DB group, [Defensive Backs] Coach Christian [Parker] and obviously having a relationship with Coach VJ [Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph], as well. A lot of it was that, and … [I] just wanted to be a part of something special. I think we've got a great group of guys here that we can go do that this year. Obviously [Head] Coach Sean [Payton] being here, as well, and having a ton of conversations with him before I decided to sign back. Just knowing what he's all about, just seeing what he's done throughout his career in the NFL, obviously with New Orleans and the games that they've been able to win and winning a Super Bowl and things like that, I know he has the vision. He's capable of directing and leading a team there. That was a huge part of it."

Jackson has strong chemistry with Justin Simmons, and the duo will look to take another step forward in 2023.

Denver, though, may have a good problem on its hands. Sterns showed game-changing ability last season, as his two interceptions against the Colts showed. When healthy, he's a playmaker — and Denver may have a hard time keeping him off the field.

During training camp, we should get a better sense of how the Broncos intend to use Jackson, Sterns and the rest of the safety group.

Player to watch:

Riley Moss

The rookie third-round pick demonstrated a knack for making plays at Iowa, and he could push an early spot in the cornerback rotation as he begins his first season in Denver.

"I don't know how much film we watched, but we picked and tugged and hosed down and looked at every tape," Payton said after the Broncos traded up for Moss. "He was in [for a top-30 visit]. All the numbers, prototype — we loved the makeup. We spent as much time on this player because this was one of these players that we felt like in the very beginning was going to be one of these decisions [to trade up for him]."

In training camp, fans will get to see how Moss fares against the Broncos' talented receiving corps. According to inside linebacker Josey Jewell, Moss got the best of Jerry Jeudy on at least one rep and had "a good couple of days" during the offseason program.

During training camp and the preseason, Moss will look to take the next step toward contributing as a rookie.

Previous articles in the series:

Russell Wilson leads revamped quarterback room

Running back corps to get boost as Javonte Williams prepares to return

Tim Patrick’s return, Marvin Mims Jr.’s debut among compelling storylines in Broncos’ wide receiver room

Why Greg Dulcich may be key to Broncos' offense

Denver's offensive line looks to establish new identity

Zach Allen looks to take next step, bolster Denver's defensive line

Re-signing Alex Singleton, adding Frank Clark defines Broncos' linebacking corps

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Re-signing ILB Alex Singleton, adding Frank Clark defines Broncos' linebacking corps

The Broncos made splashes in their linebacking corps through both free agency and the draft during the 2023 offseason.

news

Broncos place OLB Baron Browning and WR Kendall Hinton on Physically Unable to Perform list, WR KJ Hamler and NT Mike Purcell on Non-Football Injury list

Players on PUP and NFI count against the 90-man roster limit and are eligible to be activated from the list and return to practice at any time

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Zach Allen looks to take next step, bolster Denver's defensive line

Denver may also count on 2022 draft picks Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen to play larger roles this season.

news

What to know before you go to 2023 Denver Broncos Training Camp powered by Ford: Special theme days, attendance info and much more

Before hitting the road for one of the Broncos' open practices, be sure to read this information you'll need about attending.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Denver's offensive line looks to establish new identity

While the Broncos tweaked the makeup of certain position groups across their roster, the team's offensive line underwent an overhaul.

news

Broncos announce training camp ticket return procedure

In an effort to accommodate as many fans as possible, fans who are unable to attend practice are encouraged to return tickets through a hassle-free process via their Ticketmaster account up to 30 minutes before the start of each practice.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Why Greg Dulcich may be key to Broncos' offense

The Broncos' 2022 third-round pick missed extended time during his rookie season, but he flashed when he was on the field.

news

Broncos to provide two opportunities for fans to see new alternate helmet at 2023 Training Camp powered by Ford

The Broncos' alternate helmet is on its way, and fans will soon have the chance to see the new helmets in person.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Tim Patrick's return, Marvin Mims Jr.'s debut among compelling storylines in Broncos' wide receiver room

Patrick's return and Mims' arrival could be big additions to Denver's wide receiving corps.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Running back corps to get boost as Javonte Williams prepares to return

Following an offseason in which the Broncos got bigger and better up front, Denver's running backs should have a chance to make plays in 2023.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Russell Wilson leads revamped quarterback room

As training camp approaches, it's time to turn our attention toward the season. Over the next few weeks, we'll take a look at each of the position groups on the Broncos' roster.

Advertising