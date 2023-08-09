Broncos Camp Observations: WR Courtland Sutton has 'fantastic practice,' reaping benefits of new offseason routine

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Courtland Sutton broke onto the NFL scene with a Pro Bowl selection in 2019.

If his play in training camp is any indication, he may be headed toward a repeat performance.

"I think he's strong," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "I think he's healthy. In fairness to him, I think he's healthy. He's moving well. His body weight was just what we wanted when he reported to camp. I like how he's been working. Today was really good. It was really good."

In an opening period in Wednesday's practice, Sutton caught a downfield sideline pass while working against All-Pro Pat Surtain II and then muscled a catch in traffic on an ensuing 11-on-11 play.

"Courtland had a fantastic practice," Payton said after the session.

Sutton has made plays in a variety of ways during training camp. He's caught long passes down the field and made intermediate plays in traffic. He's showed the needed burst to run past defenders and the physicality to make a contested catch. And he's contributed in the middle of the field and in the red zone.

Sutton said Wednesday that his success has come in part from a change in his offseason workout routine, which included losing "a little bit of weight" from his prior playing weight.

"As a team, [we were] not seeing the results that we ultimately wanted to see, and then individually, the past couple years have been the same result," Sutton said of why he changed his process. "There hasn't really been any drastic change in my play. I wanted to see something different. I couldn't continue to do the same thing and ultimately hope that something was going to change. Changed up the routine, changed it all up so that I can hopefully see something different."

Sutton said he knew he couldn't be upset with another year of the same results if he didn't alter the process, so he focused on "a little bit of this [and] a little bit of that" to prepare for 2023. The veteran receiver credited Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Dan Dalrymple and Director of Performance Nutrition Ema Thake — along with their respective staffs — in helping him reach his goal.

As he looks to return to his 2019 form, Sutton said his legs, core and upper body all feel stronger — and he's seen that translate to the field.

"I've been seeing the result of it … when it comes to catching the ball in traffic or just catching the ball in general," Sutton said. "You have so much more confidence when you know that your forearms, hands, everything is up to par with the strength you want it to be."

With the regular season approaching, Sutton hopes to continue his strong play.

"I'm going to continue to do what I've been doing so I can continue to have this ascending feeling that I've had so far through camp," Sutton said.

QUICK HITS

… The Broncos focused on preparing for their game in Arizona during Wednesday's practice, especially from a special teams standpoint.

"Within the framework of practice and all the special teams we're doing, we're getting those guys prepped," Payton said. "A lot of the punt and punt return stuff you saw were Arizona looks."

… Russell Wilson and the offense enjoyed another strong practice, as he was sharp in both seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 work.

"I'm just making sure we are progressing as a team," Payton said. "… I said this before: There are always ebbs and flows to this training camp with defense and offense. Having success offensively is important because you gain that confidence you need, and it only comes from it actually happening. Overall, we've had a good week."