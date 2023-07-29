Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Camp Observations: Courtland Sutton makes highlight catch, defense applies pressure

Jul 29, 2023 at 03:57 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In a single play, Courtland Sutton provided a reminder of his potential in the Broncos' new-look offense.

In an early team period, Russell Wilson lofted a pass toward the left sideline that Sutton leapt to snag out of the air. Working against All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II, Sutton spun and stabbed his two feet in bounds to complete the catch.

On offense, it was one of the highlights of the day, paired with a downfield Jerry Jeudy catch during a crisp 7-on-7 session. It was also reminiscent of Sutton's 2019 training camp, which preceded a breakout Pro Bowl campaign.

Sutton posted 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns that season, and Head Coach Sean Payton previously complimented Sutton's year.

"He's doing well," Payton said in June. "That 2019 album he put out was pretty good. We're looking for another really good soundtrack in 2023. He wants to please, and he works his tail off. He's big [and] he's strong."

Wilson spread the ball around throughout the rest of practice, but Sutton's big play stood out during Denver's Saturday session.

GETTING PRESSURE

The Broncos' defense fought back during practice, as the front seven consistently put pressure on the quarterback and fought into the backfield.

Against the first-, second- and third-team units, the defense had its moments where it compressed the pocket and forced the quarterback to either escape or get rid of the football.

The pressure often did not come from a singular player; instead, the pocket seemed to cinch down on the quarterback in several areas.

Denver will put pads on for Monday's practice, which may provide a more fair assessment of the pass rush's success rate.

QUICK HITS

… Surtain nearly recorded his first interception of training camp as he stayed stride for stride with Jerry Jeudy and got his hands on a deep pass.

… Wilson hit running back Samaje Perine for a big gain on a broken coverage early in practice.

… Cornerback Faion Hicks undercut a pass while working against the second-team offense and picked it off. Hicks ran the pass all the way back to the opposite end zone, capping the play with a flip.

… Fullback Mike Burton saw several passes in his direction, and he hauled in a pass that was over his head on one rep.

… Inside linebacker Justin Strnad had a nice pass breakup in 7-on-7 work.

… Rookie inside linebacker Drew Sanders had several good reps, including defending one target that came while he worked against tight end Greg Dulcich.

… Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is expected to return to practice on Monday, according to Payton. McGlinchey missed a third consecutive practice following a death in the family.

… Safety Kareem Jackson and left tackle Garett Bolles both returned to practice on Saturday.

