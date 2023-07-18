Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Broncos announce training camp ticket return procedure

Jul 18, 2023 at 02:32 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced the ticket return procedure for fans set to attend their 2023 Training Camp, powered by Ford, at Centura Health Training Center.

In an effort to accommodate as many fans as possible, fans who are unable to attend practice are encouraged to return tickets through a hassle-free process via their Ticketmaster account up to 30 minutes before the start of each practice. The Broncos encourage all fans to utilize this return feature out of consideration for those looking to attend training camp.

With ticket availability fluid, fans can visit the Broncos' website regularly to check on ticket availability.

Below are steps fans should follow to return a ticket:

  • Log into Ticketmaster account.
  • Select "My Events" and the date to return tickets.
  • In the "Event Details" page, fans will see a button labeled "Request a Refund."
  • Once "Request a Refund" is selected, fans will be prompted to confirm the "refund" before hitting "submit."
  • Fans will receive an order cancellation, confirming the tickets have been returned.

Once the steps are completed, returned tickets will be made available to the public.

For answers to more frequently asked questions about Broncos Training Camp, powered by Ford, please visit: https://www.denverbroncos.com/nfl/trainingcamp/information.

