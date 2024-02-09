 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Ring of Fame LB Tom Jackson to serve as Randy Gradishar's presenter at Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

Feb 09, 2024 at 12:23 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

240209_presenter

LAS VEGAS — When Randy Gradishar is enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, he'll be introduced by one of his former teammates and dear friends.

After being officially elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 on Thursday, Gradishar said he had selected fellow Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson as his presenter.

"You may know him — a guy named Tom Jackson," Gradishar told DenverBroncos.com on Thursday. "… Tommy's a great guy. We're great friends. I asked him … a few weeks ago if he would do that presentation for me back in Canton."

Gradishar and Jackson played with each other for the duration of Gradishar's 10-year career. The two, both Ohio natives, grew up about an hour away from one another before eventually uniting on the Broncos and becoming close friends. Jackson recently called Gradishar "best tackler I ever saw" and was a vocal supporter of Gradishar's case for induction into Hall of Fame for years.

Gradishar will be the first member of the "Orange Crush" defense enshrined in Canton, and he's hopeful that Jackson's role this summer won't be the last time he — or other members of the Broncos' historic defense — will be recognized in Canton.

"Knowing that now I'm in, I'm just hoping and praying that the 'Orange Crush' defense — or that team, certainly — will be considered more recognizable and having the opportunity to go in, similar to that 'Steel Curtain' guys [in Pittsburgh]," Gradishar said. "[I'm] just very, very excited and again, it's a real blessing for me to be the first guy acknowledged and [selected] for this. I'm just hoping and praying that this leads into some other guys getting into the Hall of Fame."

Gradishar, who finished his playing career in 1983, waited more than four decades for his eventual election to the Hall of Fame, but he said "it's sweeter" after an extended wait.

"I'm very grateful for having that opportunity to now be saying that I'm in the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Gradishar said.

Photos: Inside the moment when Randy Gradishar learned he was a Pro Football Hall of Famer

Take an inside look at how the Pro Football Hall of Fame surprised "Orange Crush" linebacker Randy Gradishar with the news he'd been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame with help from former teammates Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson and Hall of Famer Steve Atwater.

Randy Gradishar enters during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
1 / 72

Randy Gradishar enters during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
2 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as Greg Penner welcomes them into the room during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
3 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as Greg Penner welcomes them into the room during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner welcome them into the room during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
4 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner welcome them into the room during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as Steve Atwater surprises him with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
5 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as Steve Atwater surprises him with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as Steve Atwater surprises him with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
6 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as Steve Atwater surprises him with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
7 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar's wife, Beth, reacts during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
8 / 72

Randy Gradishar's wife, Beth, reacts during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife react, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
9 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife react, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as Steve Atwater surprises him with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
10 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as Steve Atwater surprises him with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife react as he is surprised with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
11 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife react as he is surprised with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
12 / 72

Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
13 / 72

Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as he is surprised with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
14 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, react as he is surprised with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar gets a hug from former teammate Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
15 / 72

Randy Gradishar gets a hug from former teammate Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar is congratulated by Tom Jackson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
16 / 72

Randy Gradishar is congratulated by Tom Jackson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar is congratulated by Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
17 / 72

Randy Gradishar is congratulated by Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar is congratulated by Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
18 / 72

Randy Gradishar is congratulated by Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar smiles during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 72

Randy Gradishar smiles during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar is congratulated by Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
20 / 72

Randy Gradishar is congratulated by Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
21 / 72

during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar is congratulated by Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
22 / 72

Randy Gradishar is congratulated by Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar hugs his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 72

Randy Gradishar hugs his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
24 / 72

during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar hugs his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 72

Randy Gradishar hugs his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
26 / 72

during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Jim Porter congratulates Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
27 / 72

Jim Porter congratulates Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Jim Porter congratulates Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 72

Jim Porter congratulates Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Jim Porter congratulates Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
29 / 72

Jim Porter congratulates Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Jim Porter congratulates Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
30 / 72

Jim Porter congratulates Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Wyche interviews Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
31 / 72

Steve Wyche interviews Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson laugh during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
32 / 72

Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson laugh during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Wyche interviews Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
33 / 72

Steve Wyche interviews Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Greg Penner during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
34 / 72

Greg Penner during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Wyche interviews Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
35 / 72

Steve Wyche interviews Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Wyche interviews Randy Gradishar with Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
36 / 72

Steve Wyche interviews Randy Gradishar with Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Wyche interviews Randy Gradishar with Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
37 / 72

Steve Wyche interviews Randy Gradishar with Tom Jackson and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
38 / 72

Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Wyche and Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
39 / 72

Steve Wyche and Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
40 / 72

Sean Payton during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton talks with Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
41 / 72

Sean Payton talks with Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton congratulates Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
42 / 72

Sean Payton congratulates Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton talks with Tom Jackson, Billy Thompson, Steve Wyche and Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
43 / 72

Sean Payton talks with Tom Jackson, Billy Thompson, Steve Wyche and Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar talks with Tom Jackson, Billy Thompson and Steve Wyche during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
44 / 72

Randy Gradishar talks with Tom Jackson, Billy Thompson and Steve Wyche during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
45 / 72

Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner, Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
46 / 72

Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner, Randy Gradishar and his wife, Beth, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Damani Leech, Jim Porter, Tom Jackson, Randy Gradishar, Billy Thompson, Carrie Walton Penner, Greg Penner, Steve Atwater and Sean Payton during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
47 / 72

Damani Leech, Jim Porter, Tom Jackson, Randy Gradishar, Billy Thompson, Carrie Walton Penner, Greg Penner, Steve Atwater and Sean Payton during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Carrie Walton Penner, Greg Penner, Steve Atwater and Sean Payton during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
48 / 72

Carrie Walton Penner, Greg Penner, Steve Atwater and Sean Payton during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Tom Jackson, Randy Gradishar, Beth Gradishar and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
49 / 72

Tom Jackson, Randy Gradishar, Beth Gradishar and Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
50 / 72

Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Tom Jackson and Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
51 / 72

Tom Jackson and Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar, Tom Jackson, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
52 / 72

Randy Gradishar, Tom Jackson, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
53 / 72

during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Billy Thompson and Carrie Walton Penner during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
54 / 72

Billy Thompson and Carrie Walton Penner during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar, Steve Atwater, Sean Payton and Tom Jackson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
55 / 72

Randy Gradishar, Steve Atwater, Sean Payton and Tom Jackson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar, Billy Thompson and Sean Payton during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
56 / 72

Randy Gradishar, Billy Thompson and Sean Payton during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Atwater, Sean Payton and Tom Jackson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
57 / 72

Steve Atwater, Sean Payton and Tom Jackson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Beth Gradishar places a pin on Randy Gradishar's lapel during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
58 / 72

Beth Gradishar places a pin on Randy Gradishar's lapel during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner talk with Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
59 / 72

Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner talk with Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and Steve Atwater during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
60 / 72

Randy Gradishar and Steve Atwater during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar smiles during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
61 / 72

Randy Gradishar smiles during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that he had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton congratulates Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
62 / 72

Sean Payton congratulates Randy Gradishar during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Randy Gradishar and Tom Jackson look at the banners for Pro Football Hall of Famers after Gradishar was surprised with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
63 / 72

Randy Gradishar and Tom Jackson look at the banners for Pro Football Hall of Famers after Gradishar was surprised with the news that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
after Gradishar was surprised with the news that he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
64 / 72

after Gradishar was surprised with the news that he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Atwater greets Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
65 / 72

Steve Atwater greets Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Atwater, Steve Wyche and Tom Jackson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
66 / 72

Steve Atwater, Steve Wyche and Tom Jackson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Atwater receives direction during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
67 / 72

Steve Atwater receives direction during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Tom Jackson tells a story during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
68 / 72

Tom Jackson tells a story during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Tom Jackson, Steve Wyche and Steve Atwater during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
69 / 72

Tom Jackson, Steve Wyche and Steve Atwater during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Tom Jackson and Damani Leech during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
70 / 72

Tom Jackson and Damani Leech during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Greg Penner greets Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
71 / 72

Greg Penner greets Billy Thompson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Steve Atwater and Carrie Walton Penner during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
72 / 72

Steve Atwater and Carrie Walton Penner during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's surprise announcement that Randy Gradishar had been elected as part of the Class of 2024 at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on January 26, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Randy Gradishar elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

The heart of the Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense is headed for pro football immortality.
news

Mile High Morning: Shannon Sharpe, Peyton Manning teaming up to coach in 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Two former Broncos greats are heading to Indianapolis to lead a team of celebrities on the hardwood.
news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning, John Elway highlighted in Super Bowl LVIII program feature story on championship quarterbacks

In the official game program for Super Bowl LVIII, the Broncos' two world championship-winning quarterbacks are recognized for their athletic and mental prowess under center.
news

Nearly 200 Colorado high school athletic administrators gather for launch of InSideOut Initiative

The InSideOut Initiative has partnered with 23 NFL markets across 20 states since launching in 2015, and the Broncos and CHSAA initially partnered with the initiative's pilot program in its inaugural year.
news

'Best corner in the league' and 'a guy who I study a lot': Pro Bowl colleagues rave about Broncos' defensive stars Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons

Perennial Pro Bowlers Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick shared their appreciation for Broncos defensive backs Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons.
news

Mile High Morning: John Elway shares keys to becoming back-to-back champion

Appearing on "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" on Sirius XM, John Elway spoke to the difficulty of being one of two teams in the last 25 years to win back-to-back championships.
news

'It's something that I look forward to each and every year': Broncos' 2024 Pro Bowl trio enjoy exciting game to cap week in Orlando

Cornerback Pat Surtain II came up with a huge play in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games' flag football matchup, but the week's events were far more impactful for the Broncos' trio in Orlando.
news

Peyton Manning 'expecting big things' from Broncos' Pro Bowlers at 2024 Pro Bowl Games

At the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning discussed his involvement in the league's annual all-star game, the Broncos' Pro Bowlers and more.
news

Mile High Morning: The stories that accompany the Broncos' Super Bowl rings

A recent ESPN feature offered a story for each of the 57 existing championship rings.
news

Mile High Morning: Honoring Broncos Ring of Famers who attended HBCUs

Ring of Famers Shannon Sharpe, Rich "Tombstone" Jackson and Billy Thompson all attended HBCUs before carving out fantastic careers in Denver.
news

Marvin Mims Jr. named Sporting News All-Pro

Mims has earned plenty of hardware following his rookie season.
Advertising