Denver Broncos | News

Peyton Manning awards inaugural '18 to 88' scholarship as Demaryius Thomas inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

Apr 27, 2023 at 12:03 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — As Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning stood at the lectern, his voice swelled with emotion as he remembered his late teammate Demaryius Thomas.

Manning, on Wednesday night as Thomas was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, spoke of the adversity his friend battled through — and did his part to honor another young person who has fought through similar challenges.

A year after announcing the founding of the "18 to 88" scholarship in Thomas' memory, Manning awarded Swink High School's Ben Miner with the inaugural honor.

"It is only fitting that our first '18 to 88' recipient is being awarded on the same night that No. 88 is being inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame," Manning said.

The recently created $10,000 scholarship is intended to go to a high school football player in Colorado who has overcome significant adversity.

"When I heard about it, I cried," said Thomas' mother, Katina Smith, of the scholarship. "I was like, 'Wow, Peyton is such an awesome individual.' Him and his wife, Ashley, I'm so grateful to them for the things that they have done for Demaryius since his transition."

During his childhood, Miner — and his siblings — "endured a revolving door of foster care for years, even being homeless at times," Manning said during the presentation of the scholarship. Miner, who said he underwent "so much abuse and neglect," was separated from his siblings for a time before they were finally reunited in a foster home. They then found their adoptive family, and Miner noted that "from that day forward, our lives changed."

"We were given structure and boundaries and clean beds and good food and love," Miner said, as Manning shared during his speech. "Over the years, the scars — emotional and physical — have faded, and there has been so much healing and learning and living and loving."

Manning, who also previously endowed a scholarship at Thomas' alma mater of Georgia Tech in his teammate's honor, said he could see the similarities between Miner's and Thomas' paths.

"If you've heard something similar about the impact that love can have on a child's life, then you're probably a big fan of Demaryius Thomas," Manning said. "… Like Ben, D.T. overcame great adversity throughout his childhood and grew up to become a role model for others.

"… I'm so proud of what Ben has overcome in his life, just like Demaryius, to become a beacon for others. … Demaryius would be so proud of you, Ben."

Miner, a multi-sport athlete and eight-man football star for Swink, said it was an amazing feeling to receive the first "18 to 88" scholarship.

"It's a big honor to be here in front of you guys to be able to represent D.T. like this," Miner said. "I had a few years of being able to watch him, and … as I could see, as I could watch, he was just a great person, great guy, great football player."

Following the award presentation, Thomas was later officially inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Smith said before the event she expected the evening to be both a blessing and emotional. As the dominant receiver — who posted 60 touchdowns and more than 9,000 yards in Denver — was inducted, both were clearly true.

"It's a very humbling event, and it's a great thing that they did, because Demaryius always stated that once he retired, he didn't want to be forgotten," Smith said. "This opportunity right here ensures he won't be forgotten."

Thomas was inducted alongside Evie Dennis, Jimmie Heuga, Vincent Jackson and George Karl, and his presence was clear.

"A lot of people want to say was," said his father, Bobby Thomas. "I just still say is. I'm never going to just live my days without him in my life. He's spiritually here to me every day, and that's the way I'm going to look at it [until] the day that I go join him. Either way, I know that everybody loves him. Everything I hear, everything I see, it's nothing but love. And that's all he wanted."

Sixteen months after his passing, Thomas' spirit burned strong on a night during which several former teammates and a Broncos contingent joined Manning and Thomas' parents to honor him.

"It's not really on the field, a touchdown pass or one of his great catches," Manning said of his memories of Thomas. "It's kind of the great moments in the locker room after the game. He always wanted to talk to my wife, Ashley, and pick up my kids. I have a great picture of Demaryius pushing my son, Marshall, around in the Super Bowl locker room in the laundry bucket, so [it's] more off-the-field moments. But it's just fitting because Demaryius was always paying it forward. He never forgot where he came from. Never forgot how much he had to overcome. And so I wanted to keep his legacy alive. Not necessarily his football legacy — more of his giving back legacy. And I think this is a great way to do it."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Former QB Jake Plummer excited for 'great opportunity' to join Broncos in Mexico for NFL Draft weekend

"It's going to be fun to just go down as an ambassador for not just the Broncos," Plummer said, "but also for the game [and] the NFL and pay respect to what it's done for me and spread the love and light that I now live in to whoever's down there to receive it.

news

Mile High Morning: Remembering Demaryius Thomas' best moments ahead of Colorado Sports Hall of Fame induction

Ahead of Thomas' induction on Wednesday night, we're remembering his stellar career with the Broncos.

news

Mile High Morning: The best draft steals in Broncos history

During their history, the Broncos have found a pair of Hall of Famers and five total Ring of Famers in the sixth round of the draft or later.

news

'Everything's gone well': HC Sean Payton evaluates start of Broncos' voluntary offseason program

The process of engaging with the players is in itself a major aspect of the offseason. For the last several months, Payton has worked with General Manager George Paton to build and get to know Denver's roster — but he hasn't met many of the players in person.

news

DeMarcus Ware, Terrell Davis, Jake Plummer among Broncos legends, alumni and special guests who will announce Denver's 2023 NFL Draft picks

The Broncos will have picks announced from Kansas City (Day 2) and Mexico City (Day 3).

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway unanimous choice in re-draft of 1983 Hall of Fame quarterbacks

As we approach the 40th anniversary of that draft, Talk of Fame's Clark Judge polled several current and former Hall of Fame voters to see which of the three players they would take with the first-overall pick in a hypothetical re-draft.

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons, Montrell Washington join in as RISE program continues in third year at the Broncos Boys & Girls Club

"I think what's most important with these sessions is having a platform and opportunity for those kids to talk about real-world life issues and be heard on those from adults and even their peers," Simmons says.

news

Examining draft-day trade history of GM George Paton, HC Sean Payton ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

With 32 trades between Paton and Payton during their careers, there's plenty of data to look at that could provide insight into the Broncos' moves in a few days.

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' recent projections for Denver's 2023 NFL Draft

With about one week until the 2023 NFL Draft, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos.

news

QUIZ: How do you stack up vs. the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders in a football knowledge assessment?

news

Mile High Morning: Terrell Davis looks to bring Mile High Salute back to Mexico City on Broncos' draft tour

Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer will be among a Broncos contingent that is set to travel to Mexico City and Monterrey for the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced Monday.

Advertising