Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Where the Broncos stand at quarterback after the first wave of free agency

Mar 19, 2021 at 10:17 AM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

210319_mhm2

The Lead

As the first wave of free agency came and went, the Broncos made a couple of moves to bring in new players in CB Ronald Darby and RB Mike Boone, but at the position that holds the most attention, the Broncos stood pat.

With most of the top-level free-agent quarterbacks now with other teams, curious Denver reporters asked General Manager George Paton on Thursday about the team's plan to add more competition at the position.

"We're monitoring it," Paton said. "We've evaluated all the quarterbacks. We like Drew Lock. We have a plan in place and there's free agency, there's the draft, there's trades, there's a lot of ways to acquire a quarterback. Fortunately, we have a quarterback here and we have a nice quarterback room. We do want to bring in competition. We are not going to force it. We are monitoring the market right now."

As we've previously noted, Paton still has confidence in Lock’s talent and his ability to improve. That doesn't mean Paton won't add new faces to the quarterback room, though.

Free agency may still be shaking out and that could impact the players available in the trade market. Additionally, Paton said the Broncos would consider a quarterback prospect with the ninth-overall pick. Paton and a small Broncos contingent traveled for North Dakota State's Pro Day to watch Trey Lance and other prospects. More visits will be on the docket, Paton said.

"It is in play for quarterback," Paton said of the ninth pick. "Yes, I'll be out a lot looking at all positions, but definitely quarterback."

Below the Fold

Be sure to catch up on all the news you may have missed from yesterday's press conference:

The Neutral Zone podcast: Aric DiLalla and Phil Milani go in-depth on where the team stands after the first wave of free agency

'I think he's going to have a Pro Bowl-type season': George Paton outlines expectations for Von Miller after picking up team option

New Broncos RB Mike Boone ready to prove versatility for shot at bigger role in Denver

Photos: Inside Ronald Darby and Mike Boone's first day with the Broncos

Ronald Darby healthy and ready for role 'to make plays' with Broncos

Mike Boone focused on making the most of opportunities for Broncos

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton's touchdown reception, DE Zach Allen's sack among Week 6's standout plays

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Allen recorded one of the fastest sacks of Week 6, while Sutton's one-armed snag was one of the week's most improbable completions.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos share excitement about inclusion of flag football in 2028 Olympics

Denver players share their ideal flag football positions and detail the importance of playing football on a global stage.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos encouraged by defensive improvement, but still striving to win crucial moments

After holding the Chiefs to 19 points, Denver is looking to turn defensive progress into wins.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offense aiming for consistency against Kansas City

Denver is looking to find its rhythm against a talented Chiefs defense.
news

Mile High Morning: Colorado Sports Hall of Fame elects former Broncos DE Barney Chavous to Class of 2024

Chavous played for the Broncos for 13 seasons and was a key member of Denver's Orange Crush defense.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II snatches his first interception of 2023, keeps focus ahead on Kansas City

Surtain put his exceptional ball skills on display once again with a red-zone interception of the Jets' Zach Wilson in the fourth quarter.
news

Mile High Morning: Denver receivers looking forward to challenge against Jets' secondary

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. said execution will be crucial against New York's talented unit.
news

Mile High Morning: Brandon Johnson off to hot start in second season

Through the team's first four games, Johnson is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three, and he's totaled 113 yards on seven receptions.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Jaleel McLaughlin makes GMFB's 'Fabulous Five' list of top rookie performances

"Good Morning Football" selected McLaughlin as a standout performer in Week 4.
news

Mile High Morning: K Wil Lutz earns game ball after game-winning 51-yard field goal against Bears

Lutz said he was grateful for the opportunity to attempt such an important kick and praised Denver's resilience.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rookies impress as Denver rallies for first win of 2023

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. emerged as difference-makers in the Broncos' win.
news

Mile High Morning: How Denver's last game in Chicago proved pivotal on road to Super Bowl 50 title

A pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Brock Osweiler and a stout defense proved to be the difference in the team's 2015 matchup.
Advertising