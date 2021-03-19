Mile High Morning: Where the Broncos stand at quarterback after the first wave of free agency

The Lead

As the first wave of free agency came and went, the Broncos made a couple of moves to bring in new players in CB Ronald Darby and RB Mike Boone, but at the position that holds the most attention, the Broncos stood pat.

With most of the top-level free-agent quarterbacks now with other teams, curious Denver reporters asked General Manager George Paton on Thursday about the team's plan to add more competition at the position.

"We're monitoring it," Paton said. "We've evaluated all the quarterbacks. We like Drew Lock. We have a plan in place and there's free agency, there's the draft, there's trades, there's a lot of ways to acquire a quarterback. Fortunately, we have a quarterback here and we have a nice quarterback room. We do want to bring in competition. We are not going to force it. We are monitoring the market right now."

As we've previously noted, Paton still has confidence in Lock’s talent and his ability to improve. That doesn't mean Paton won't add new faces to the quarterback room, though.

Free agency may still be shaking out and that could impact the players available in the trade market. Additionally, Paton said the Broncos would consider a quarterback prospect with the ninth-overall pick. Paton and a small Broncos contingent traveled for North Dakota State's Pro Day to watch Trey Lance and other prospects. More visits will be on the docket, Paton said.