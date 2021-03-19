New Broncos RB Mike Boone ready to prove versatility for shot at bigger role in Denver

Even though he wasn't playing much, Boone said he feels he was able to learn from Cook and the other running backs and improve over the years.

Now, as he joins the Broncos, Boone sees a chance to continue his efficient and effective play in an offense for which he feels well-suited.

"I like to consider myself a one-cut back," Boone said. "I like to make my cuts and then get downhill. I feel like that fits the scheme of this offense and I feel like I can be versatile and come in and make the offense a little more explosive whenever my number is called."

In addition to his skills as a ball-carrier out of the backfield, Boone spoke of the importance of the other parts of his skill set. He said pass protection is "extremely vital" and noted that he's a capable receiver after playing wideout throughout his high-school years. He transitioned to running back only after entering college.

"I feel like that helped me and allowed me to be able to run routes out of the backfield and win those matchups against linebackers whenever I'm out wide or in the slot," Boone said.

In Denver, Boone may see more action out of the backfield. Behind 2020 starter Melvin Gordon III, the Broncos have three-year veteran Royce Freeman and younger players in LeVante Bellamy, Damarea Crockett and Jeremy Cox. Beyond Gordon, there should be an open competition for the No. 2 role.

At this point, though, Boone said he isn't concerned about that. His concern is just with things he can control, like his effort and dedication.

"I'm just coming in and I'm here to do whatever the organization asks of me," Boone said. "Whether that's the No. 2 [running back role], special teams — wherever they see me fit, I'm excited and I'll give my best effort towards it."

That willingness to play and excel on special teams helped him earn his spot with the Vikings. Even though he played little on offense in Minnesota, Boone played more than half of the Vikings' special-teams snaps in each of the past two seasons. Boone received NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after forcing a fumble against the Texans in Week 4.

The Broncos too may benefit from Boone's skills in the game's third phase.