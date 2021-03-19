'I think he's going to have a Pro Bowl-type season': George Paton outlines expectations for Von Miller after picking up team option

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Von Miller may be working his way back from a season-ending ankle injury he suffered last year, but General Manager George Paton maintained high expectations for the star pass-rusher in 2021.

"What he's brought since he's been here," Paton said Thursday when asked what he expects from the soon-to-be 32-year-old Miller in 2021. "He can rush the passer. The tape I watched, he still had the juice before he got injured. Pass rushers are a premium, and he's special. He's a special pass rusher. You look at some of the great pass rushers of all time, they're rushing the passer well into their 30s. Von's been working, and I think he's going to have a Pro Bowl-type season."

Miller has made the league's all-star game eight times in his career, and he'll aim to make the cut again in 2021.

The Broncos ensured he would be in Denver for his comeback campaign when they exercised his team option earlier this week.

"Von's been a priority," Paton said. "We wanted Von here since I was here. We were going to try to do that any way we could. Had good conversations with Joby Branion, his agent, and I've spoken with Von. We ended up just exercising the option."

Paton said the team's decision to exercise the option was made independently of the market for pass rushers that developed in the early part of free agency.

"We wanted Von Miller," Paton said. "We wanted Von to be a Bronco."

WHO'S UNDER CENTER?

Despite rampant offseason speculation about the Broncos' plans to be aggressive at the quarterback position, the Broncos have yet to add competition for Drew Lock.

Paton assured the media that the Broncos are "monitoring" the market and still would like to add competition at some point.

"We've evaluated all the quarterbacks," Paton said. "We like Drew Lock. We have a plan in place. There's free agency, there's a draft, there's trades. There's a lot of ways to acquire a quarterback. Fortunately, we have a quarterback here and we have a nice quarterback room. We do want to bring in competition. We're not going to force it. We're monitoring the market right now."