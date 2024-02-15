Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons to serve as honorary captain for 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl

The Lead
Before the 2024 NFL Combine begins on Feb. 27, scouts will have their eyes on the HBCU Legacy Bowl to search for future NFL talent.
And in 2024, the HBCU Legacy Bowl will feature a Broncos tie, as safety Justin Simmons will serve as the honorary captain for the game.
The HBCU Legacy Bowl, which was first played in 2022, is presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame and aims to showcase the best eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.
The Broncos have a rich history of finding key contributors from HBCUs, as Shannon Sharpe, Rich "Tombstone" Jackson and Billy Thompson all played at HBCUs before their Ring of Fame careers in Denver.