Mile High Morning: Honoring Broncos Ring of Famers who attended HBCUs

As Black History Month begins, we're honoring the three Broncos Ring of Famers who attended a Historically Black College and University.

Ring of Famers Shannon Sharpe, Rich "Tombstone" Jackson and Billy Thompson all attended HBCUs before carving out fantastic careers in Denver.

Here's a look at each of the three players, who are intertwined with the Broncos' history of success in Denver.

Shannon Sharpe, Savannah State

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sharpe ranks second in franchise history in receptions and third in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. Sharpe earned four first-team All-Pro nods during his career and retired as the NFL's top tight end in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Sharpe joined the Broncos as a seventh-round selection from Savannah State and became one of the greatest players — and personalities — in franchise history.

Rich "Tombstone" Jackson, Southern University

A member of the Broncos' inaugural Ring of Fame class in 1984, Jackson was a feared pass rusher during his tenure with the Broncos. Jackson earned a pair of All-AFL selections in 1968-69 and became the first Bronco to record first-team All-NFL honors in 1970 following the merger. Jackson, a Southern University alum, tallied double-digit sacks in each of those campaigns, and his 43 sacks were the most by any player in Broncos history at the end of his career. An NAIA shot-put champion while at Southern, Jackson's NFL career was cut short due to a knee injury. "It's unbelievable to have gone to an HBCU," Jackson said in 2019.

Billy Thompson, Maryland State