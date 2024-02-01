 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Honoring Broncos Ring of Famers who attended HBCUs

Feb 01, 2024 at 10:42 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

240201_MHM

The Lead

As Black History Month begins, we're honoring the three Broncos Ring of Famers who attended a Historically Black College and University.

Ring of Famers Shannon Sharpe, Rich "Tombstone" Jackson and Billy Thompson all attended HBCUs before carving out fantastic careers in Denver.

Here's a look at each of the three players, who are intertwined with the Broncos' history of success in Denver.

Shannon Sharpe, Savannah State

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sharpe ranks second in franchise history in receptions and third in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. Sharpe earned four first-team All-Pro nods during his career and retired as the NFL's top tight end in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Sharpe joined the Broncos as a seventh-round selection from Savannah State and became one of the greatest players — and personalities — in franchise history.

Rich "Tombstone" Jackson, Southern University

A member of the Broncos' inaugural Ring of Fame class in 1984, Jackson was a feared pass rusher during his tenure with the Broncos. Jackson earned a pair of All-AFL selections in 1968-69 and became the first Bronco to record first-team All-NFL honors in 1970 following the merger. Jackson, a Southern University alum, tallied double-digit sacks in each of those campaigns, and his 43 sacks were the most by any player in Broncos history at the end of his career. An NAIA shot-put champion while at Southern, Jackson's NFL career was cut short due to a knee injury. "It's unbelievable to have gone to an HBCU," Jackson said in 2019

Billy Thompson, Maryland State

One of the best defensive backs in franchise history and a 1987 Ring of Fame inductee, Thompson finished his career with more starts and games played than any player in team history. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-NFL player who was a longtime captain and a key part of the Broncos' Orange Crush defense. Thompson helped the Broncos reach their first Super Bowl to cap the 1977 season, and his 40 career interceptions still rank third in franchise history. While at Maryland State (now Maryland-Eastern Shore), Thompson earned All-CIAA honors three times and was also an accomplished baseball player.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Courtland Sutton as Broncos' 2023 MVP

"Courtland Sutton was a fantastic weapon for the Broncos in 2023," CBS Sports wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos fan and Grammy Award-winner Tiësto to serve as first in-game DJ for Super Bowl LVIII

The worldwide icon has long been a Broncos fan and has attended several Broncos games in Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com identifies G Quinn Meinerz as Broncos' unsung hero

For the Broncos, NFL.com tabbed a key piece in the interior of Denver's offensive line.
news

Mile High Morning: How ILB Alex Singleton represented his sister and Special Olympics during a record-setting season

"My support for Special Olympics changed so much in my life," Singleton said.
news

Mile High Morning: Davis Webb, Zack Grossi, Logan Kilgore to coach pre-draft college all-star games

Quarterback Coach Davis Webb will coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Offensive Quality Control coaches Zack Grossi and Logan Kilgore will coach at this year's Senior Bowl.
news

Mile High Morning: ESPN ranks CB Pat Surtain II, T Garett Bolles on 100-player MVP ballot

Surtain and Bolles ranked 42nd and 52nd, respectively, on ESPN's Seth Walder's list of the top 100 MVP candidates from 2023.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Ebenezer Ekuban discusses triumphs and camaraderie of his Denver career

Ekuban, the first NFL player from Ghana, talked about his unique football journey on the "Cut Fired Traded Retired" podcast.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 'really good rookie class' flashes potential in first season in Denver

Denver's rookie class made an impact on all three units and showed why it will be an integral part of the Broncos' future.
news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' ranks WR Courtland Sutton's toe-tap grab as one of season's coolest plays

Sutton's incredible touchdown against the Bills on "Monday Night Football" made analyst Peter Schrager's "Cool Plays, Bro" segment.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos earn top-10 finish in NFL special teams rankings for first time since 2015

Rick Gosselin, a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter and longtime NFL writer, released his annual ranking of all 32 clubs on Friday, and the Broncos checked in with the seventh-best unit.
news

Mile High Morning: Nearly four decades later, the legacy of 'The Drive' still shines

On Jan. 11, 1987, quarterback John Elway engineered one of the most memorable moments in Broncos history.
Advertising