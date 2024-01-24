Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: How ILB Alex Singleton represented his sister and Special Olympics during a record-setting season

Jan 24, 2024 at 09:46 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

240124_Singleton

The Lead

There's more than one athlete in the Singleton family.

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton set a slew of tackling marks during the Broncos' 2023 season, and his sister Ashley has carved out an athletics career of her own.

Ashley has competed with Special Olympics for years, and Alex has been one of her biggest supporters, as a recent story for SpecialOlympics.org detailed.

"You know, my support for Special Olympics changed so much in my life. Obviously, it started out just being my sister's fan, and then it went to becoming a volunteer and coach," Singleton told SpecialOlympics.org. "When I went to college, and especially when I played up in Canada, it morphed into using my platform to kind of speak out for Special Olympics, and then, use what I do for a living to be able to represent my sister."

Singleton featured his sister on his cleats for this year's My Cause My Cleats campaign, and the story detailed how Ashley "could not be prouder" of her younger sibling.

"I love it when he plays football because he's really good at it with his team and he's my little brother," Ashley said.

While the Singleton siblings play different sports — Ashley currently competes in bowling, soccer and gymnastics — they both continue to cheer each other on in their respective careers.

"For their entire life, the siblings' support for one another was on full display," RJ Nealon wrote. "Now from the NFL field to the Special Olympics pool, the Singleton siblings continue to display that family support proudly – sometimes wearing their heart on their literal cleat."

For more on Singleton's connection to Special Olympics, check out this DenverBroncos.com feature from last season.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com identifies G Quinn Meinerz as Broncos' unsung hero

For the Broncos, NFL.com tabbed a key piece in the interior of Denver's offensive line.
news

Mile High Morning: Davis Webb, Zack Grossi, Logan Kilgore to coach pre-draft college all-star games

Quarterback Coach Davis Webb will coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Offensive Quality Control coaches Zack Grossi and Logan Kilgore will coach at this year's Senior Bowl.
news

Mile High Morning: ESPN ranks CB Pat Surtain II, T Garett Bolles on 100-player MVP ballot

Surtain and Bolles ranked 42nd and 52nd, respectively, on ESPN's Seth Walder's list of the top 100 MVP candidates from 2023.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Ebenezer Ekuban discusses triumphs and camaraderie of his Denver career

Ekuban, the first NFL player from Ghana, talked about his unique football journey on the "Cut Fired Traded Retired" podcast.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 'really good rookie class' flashes potential in first season in Denver

Denver's rookie class made an impact on all three units and showed why it will be an integral part of the Broncos' future.
news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' ranks WR Courtland Sutton's toe-tap grab as one of season's coolest plays

Sutton's incredible touchdown against the Bills on "Monday Night Football" made analyst Peter Schrager's "Cool Plays, Bro" segment.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos earn top-10 finish in NFL special teams rankings for first time since 2015

Rick Gosselin, a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter and longtime NFL writer, released his annual ranking of all 32 clubs on Friday, and the Broncos checked in with the seventh-best unit.
news

Mile High Morning: Nearly four decades later, the legacy of 'The Drive' still shines

On Jan. 11, 1987, quarterback John Elway engineered one of the most memorable moments in Broncos history.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award for his charitable impact

Surtain received the Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP award for his investments into education in the Denver community.
news

Mile High Morning: FB Michael Burton selected to PFF's 2023 All-Pro team

Burton made a difference in the run game for the Broncos in his first season in Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: With slew of contested catches, WR Courtland Sutton has made 'a huge difference' for 2023 Broncos

The sixth-year player is tied for the third-most touchdown receptions in the NFL, and he's made several acrobatic catches that rank among the most improbable in recent years.
Advertising