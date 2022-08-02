Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss 2022 season with knee injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett are expected to miss the 2022 season after suffering knee injuries during Tuesday's practice, the Broncos announced.

Patrick was carted off the field after suffering his injury during 11-on-11 work, while Crockett exited earlier in practice after suffering an injury during a special teams drill.

During an 11-on-11 rep, Patrick leapt into the air to make a back-shoulder catch and hauled the ball in. He landed safely, but as he took off running and made a cut, Patrick fell to the ground. The receiver was evaluated by trainers on the field as his teammates enveloped him, and he was then carted to the locker room.

Defensive lineman D.J. Jones did not practice Tuesday with a back injury, but Hackett said the injury was not serious.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat) and offensive lineman Tom Compton (back) remained out of practice.