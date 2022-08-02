Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss 2022 season with knee injuries

Aug 02, 2022 at 03:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett are expected to miss the 2022 season after suffering knee injuries during Tuesday's practice, the Broncos announced.

Patrick was carted off the field after suffering his injury during 11-on-11 work, while Crockett exited earlier in practice after suffering an injury during a special teams drill.

During an 11-on-11 rep, Patrick leapt into the air to make a back-shoulder catch and hauled the ball in. He landed safely, but as he took off running and made a cut, Patrick fell to the ground. The receiver was evaluated by trainers on the field as his teammates enveloped him, and he was then carted to the locker room.

Defensive lineman D.J. Jones did not practice Tuesday with a back injury, but Hackett said the injury was not serious.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat) and offensive lineman Tom Compton (back) remained out of practice.

Hackett said Cleveland's injury occurred on a miscommunication during a rep when a blitzing cornerback collided with Cleveland.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Broncos to be 'smart' with CB K'Waun Williams' return, hoping he won't miss much time

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams exits Broncos' Day 4 training camp practice

"We're evaluating him inside," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. "Gonna take a look at him and see what's up."

news

Injury Report: Broncos to slowly work TE Greg Dulcich back into practice

Dulcich, the team's 2022 third-round pick, missed the final two weeks of the offseason program with a hamstring injury.

news

Injury Report: CBs Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby ruled out for #KCvsDEN

"He's got, unusually, two calf injuries," Fangio said of Surtain. "Obviously one in each leg. One is worse than the other. … At any point in the season, he probably would miss two, three games."

news

Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II 'highly questionable' for #KCvsDEN

The Broncos will already be without Kareem Jackson for the season finale.

news

Injury Report: Drew Lock estimated as limited participant ahead of #KCvsDEN

Denver did not practice on Tuesday, but the team released an estimated practice report ahead of its season finale against the Chiefs.

news

Injury Report: Lock expected to start season finale vs. Chiefs, Risner sidelined

Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol, Head Coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

news

#DENvsLAC postgame injury update: Drew Lock describes his shoulder injury after loss to Chargers

Lock said he didn't feel that his play was affected much by the injury during the rest of the game.

news

Injury Report: ILB Kenny Young, CB Ronald Darby return to practice, among Broncos questionable for #DENvsLAC

Nine Broncos are listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

news

Injury Report: OLBs Bradley Chubb, Jonathon Cooper among non-participants on Broncos' estimated practice report

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), cornerback Ronald Darby (shoulder) and inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) were listed as non-participants for the second consecutive day.

news

Injury Report: Teddy Bridgewater among Broncos to miss practice, Drew Lock expected to start vs. Chargers

"I'd just like to see our offense improve, which Drew is a major part of," Fangio said of his hopes for Lock in his second start.

Advertising