Injury Report: WR KJ Hamler among Broncos ruled out, ILB Josey Jewell questionable for Week 2 vs. Houston

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without KJ Hamler for their Week 2 matchup with the Texans, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday.

Hamler (knee/hip) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) were ruled out of Sunday's game.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (back), cornerback K'Waun Williams (hand), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee/shoulder) were listed as questionable.

Hackett said the decision on Hamler, who did not practice this week, is "part of the maintenance" as he returns from injury. Hackett said if the Broncos pushed Hamler this week after he made his return in Week 1 against Seattle, it's possible they may have compromised his ability to play later.

"It was such a unique deal what happened to him," Hackett said. "He's been doing some great things, he's been getting some great reps. [He] did good last game. We just want to make sure we've got him for the whole season."

Hamler played 40 snaps in Week 1. Hackett said he was unsure whether Hamler would play in a week-on, week-off fashion, but he believed Hamler would be OK as the season progresses.

"We're going to play it by ear," Hackett said. "I think everything's up in the air right now. I think he'll be good as we move forward."

Jewell returned to practice on Friday and was a limited participant. Hackett said the team would determine his status closer to the game. Jewell did not play in Week 1.

K'Waun Williams improved to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gregory and DeShawn Williams were limited for the second consecutive day.

Gregory played 26 snaps against the Seahawks, and Hackett said the Broncos will continue to use caution as they work him back into the fold.

"We want to try to get as much as we can, but [be] smart at the same time," Hackett said. "We're still early. Him coming off that injury, we want to be sure we utilize him and take advantage of every single thing that he can do, but we don't want to overload him and do anything stupid."