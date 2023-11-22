Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 12

Nov 22, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety P.J. Locke did not practice again on Wednesday as the Broncos began to prepare for a Week 12 game against the Broncos.

Locke, who suffered an injury against Buffalo on Nov. 13, also did not practice ahead of Week 11.

Locke was the lone Bronco who did not practice. The fourth-year player has appeared in five games this season and made a pair of starts. His interception against Green Bay in Week 7 sealed the Broncos' win and kick-started Denver's four-game winning streak.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (back), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and running back Samaje Perine (knee) were listed as limited participants.

Outside linebackers Baron Browning (wrist) and Nik Bonitto (shoulder) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (elbow) were listed on the report as full participants in Wednesday's practice.

The Broncos will look to earn their fifth consecutive win as they face the Cleveland Browns at 2:05 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 26.

