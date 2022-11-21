Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: RB Chase Edmonds to 'miss a lot of time' with a high ankle sprain

Nov 21, 2022 at 04:29 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Chase Edmonds exited Sunday's game with an ankle injury, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that Edmonds will miss significant time.

"Chase is going to miss a lot of time with a high ankle [sprain]," Hackett said.

For the time being, Edmonds' injury leaves the Broncos thin at running back, as they waived Melvin Gordon III on Monday. Hackett said that behind Latavius Murray, the team will lean on Marlon Mack and Devine Ozigbo. The Broncos signed Mack from the 49ers' practice squad on Oct. 24, but he has yet to appear in a game for Denver. Ozigbo is currently a member of the Broncos' practice squad.

Running back Mike Boone is also eligible to return from injured reserve after Denver's Week 12 game against Carolina, and he could provide depth for the unit upon his return.

"With the running backs, it'll be Marlon Mack," Hackett said. "He'll be up. And then Devine Ozigbo, we're looking to see if we can get him up also, along with Latavius."

Defensive end Jonathan Harris also exited Sunday's game with a knee injury, and Hackett noted that Harris will "miss some weeks."

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who has been out with a knee injury since Week 4, has been eligible to return to practice since Week 10, but the Broncos have not yet made that designation to open a window to begin that process. Hackett said that the team is taking a cautious approach with him as he works his way back.

"He's day to day," Hackett said. "From the standpoint of when we can activate him, we want to be sure we do it the right way and make sure that he comes back when he's ready."

