Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto, S P.J. Locke estimated as nonparticipants on Broncos' initial Week 15 injury report

Dec 12, 2023 at 01:54 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have a pair of players listed on their first estimated injury report ahead of a prime-time matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) and safety P.J. Locke (neck) were estimated as nonparticipants, while outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant.

Bonitto exited Sunday's win over the Chargers in the first half and did not return.

Left guard Quinn Meinerz (illness) and running back Samaje Perine (knee) were both estimated as full participants.

Payton said Monday that Meinerz "is healthy and is going to be fine." The third-year player exited Sunday's game and did not return.

Denver did not practice on Tuesday, so the report is merely an estimation of players' practice statuses.

The Broncos face the Lions on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. MT on NFL Network.

Week15_Injury_Tues

