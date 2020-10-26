Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Mike Purcell to miss remainder of 2020 season

Oct 26, 2020 at 01:03 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Starting nose tackle Mike Purcell will miss the remainder of the 2020 season with a foot injury, Vic Fangio announced Monday.

Purcell suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Chiefs and was forced to exit in the first quarter. Fangio said Purcell's ailment was a Lisfranc injury, which affects the middle part of the foot.

Purcell finished the season with 15 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. He signed an extension through 2023 with the team in early October.

Fangio said Diontae Spencer, Tim Patrick and Derrek Tuszka would be considered day to day ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Spencer missed Denver's Week 7 loss after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6, while Patrick and Tuszka suffered hamstring injuries against the Chiefs.

Fangio also said Phillip Lindsay was in concussion protocol. The Broncos' head coach did not have an update on whether Lindsay would be able to practice or play this week.

"That's all done independently," Fangio said. "They started testing him today and that will be a process that will just have to take place during the week, and we'll see what the independent doctors say."

Advertising