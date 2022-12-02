Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Ravens

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could regain wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback K'Waun Williams for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.

Jeudy (ankle), Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (illness) are all questionable for the Week 13 matchup.

Williams returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering a knee injury against the Titans, while Jeudy returned to the field on Friday. Jeudy also suffered his injury in Week 10.

"He'll be a game-time decision," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy. "We're still not 100 percent if he's going to go, so he's just questionable. But [it was] good to have him out there for a little bit."

Hackett said Jeudy received 11-on-11 reps, and he participated in individual drills during the media-viewing portion of practice. Both Jeudy and Williams were limited in Friday's session.

The Broncos ruled out wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring) and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness) for Sunday's game. The four players did not participate in practice this week.