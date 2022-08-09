Injury Report: Courtland Sutton dealing with 'little' shoulder issue, Ronald Darby 'day to day' with chest contusion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was present during the Broncos' Tuesday training camp practice, but he did not participate in wide receiver or team drills.

Sutton went to the side field after the stretching period and did individual work with a trainer, returning to practice near the end of position group drills. He watched the remainder of practice with his teammates but did not take any snaps.

"Courtland, we're just kind of hanging out with him," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He's got a little shoulder thing we're just working through."

Cornerback Ronald Darby, who was evaluated at the end of Monday's practice after defending a deep pass against Sutton, did not practice Tuesday.

"[Darby's] just got a chest contusion right now, so we're just going to be day-to-day with him," Hackett said.

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring), Netane Muti (knee), Kareem Jackson (rest) and Tyrie Cleveland (throat) also did not practice.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (back), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee), outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (ankle) did individual work on the side field but did not practice.

"[Uwazurike's] got a little ankle [issue], so we're just trying to be smart with that to get him ready for the Dallas practice," Hackett said.

Running back Tyreik McAllister and guard Ben Braden both left practice early and did not return.