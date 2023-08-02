Injury Report: CB Riley Moss expected to miss 'about four weeks' following core muscle repair

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rookie cornerback Riley Moss is expected to miss "about four weeks" after undergoing a procedure to repair a core muscle, Head Coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday.

Moss underwent the procedure on Tuesday and will return to Denver this week, according to Payton.

"[It's] kind of a sports hernia," Payton said. "It's not too uncommon."

Moss has not participated in the Broncos' previous three practices.

Earlier Wednesday, the Broncos signed cornerback Fabian Moreau, which Payton said was only partially related to Moss' injury.

"I think all along we were looking at more of a veteran corner," Payton said. "We had talked about that coming out of our meetings last weekend."

Payton said Moreau's football intelligence and physicality were among the traits that appealed to the Broncos.

"Look, he played quite a bit of snaps last year in New York," Payton said. "He's smart, and he's one of those players [where] you know exactly what you're getting. I think there's a physicality to how he's played. He's excelled in the kicking game. But he is someone who's smart. We've kind of looked at him for a while now. We've had a lot of good feedback from places he's been, and he had a good visit. Workout was good, so we felt good about [him], especially his football IQ."

Moreau practiced Wednesday, as did guard Quinn Meinerz, who exited practice early on Tuesday. Outside linebacker Frank Clark also returned to practice.

Outside linebackers Randy Gregory and Aaron Patrick, inside linebacker Jonas Griffith and guard Yasir Durant did not practice. Griffith and Durant both exited during Tuesday's practice.

"We'll see where Jonas is at," Payton said. "He went down yesterday."