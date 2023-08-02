Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Injury Report: CB Riley Moss expected to miss 'about four weeks' following core muscle repair

Aug 02, 2023 at 01:34 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230802_Moss

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rookie cornerback Riley Moss is expected to miss "about four weeks" after undergoing a procedure to repair a core muscle, Head Coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday.

Moss underwent the procedure on Tuesday and will return to Denver this week, according to Payton.

"[It's] kind of a sports hernia," Payton said. "It's not too uncommon."

Moss has not participated in the Broncos' previous three practices.

Earlier Wednesday, the Broncos signed cornerback Fabian Moreau, which Payton said was only partially related to Moss' injury.

"I think all along we were looking at more of a veteran corner," Payton said. "We had talked about that coming out of our meetings last weekend."

Payton said Moreau's football intelligence and physicality were among the traits that appealed to the Broncos.

"Look, he played quite a bit of snaps last year in New York," Payton said. "He's smart, and he's one of those players [where] you know exactly what you're getting. I think there's a physicality to how he's played. He's excelled in the kicking game. But he is someone who's smart. We've kind of looked at him for a while now. We've had a lot of good feedback from places he's been, and he had a good visit. Workout was good, so we felt good about [him], especially his football IQ."

Moreau practiced Wednesday, as did guard Quinn Meinerz, who exited practice early on Tuesday. Outside linebacker Frank Clark also returned to practice.

Outside linebackers Randy Gregory and Aaron Patrick, inside linebacker Jonas Griffith and guard Yasir Durant did not practice. Griffith and Durant both exited during Tuesday's practice.

"We'll see where Jonas is at," Payton said. "He went down yesterday."

Running back Javonte Williams did not participate in team drills as he continues to recover from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick suffers torn Achilles

Patrick will undergo surgery for the injury, but HC Sean Payton said he didn't yet know when it would occur.

news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick being evaluated for Achilles injury

Patrick was carted off the practice field after suffering a non-contact injury during a seven-on-seven period during Monday's training camp practice.

news

Payton: Broncos expect RB Javonte Williams to be ready for the start of training camp, 'hopeful' he'll avoid PUP list

"I would tell you that we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp, and that's good news," Head Coach Sean Payton said.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones among Broncos ruled out for season finale vs. Chargers

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) were also ruled out after not practicing this week.

news

Injury Report: CB Damarri Mathis returns to practice for Broncos

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz also returned after missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.

news

#DENvsKC live injury updates: CB Damarri Mathis ruled out with concussion

Additionally, running back Marlon Mack and guard Dalton Risner are questionable to return.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos questionable for matchup vs. Chiefs

Jeudy was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich remains out of practice with hamstring injury

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and cornerback K'Waun Williams returned to practice as limited participants.

news

Injury Report: OLBs Randy Gregory and Baron Browning among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg noted that both players are working through injuries.

news

#DENvsLAR postgame injury update: TE Greg Dulcich exits game early with hamstring injury

Prior to suffering the injury, Dulcich caught his second touchdown pass of the season.

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

Advertising