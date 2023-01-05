Injury Report: CB Damarri Mathis returns to practice for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After missing Wednesday's practice due to a concussion, cornerback Damarri Mathis returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant.

Mathis exited the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Chiefs in the second quarter, and he was later ruled out with a concussion.

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz (foot), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (elbow/ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) also returned as limited participants after not practicing Wednesday. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (elbow) were limited as well.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee), tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), tight ends Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and Eric Saubert (knee), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo (illness) did not practice.