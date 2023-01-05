Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: CB Damarri Mathis returns to practice for Broncos

Jan 05, 2023 at 03:04 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

230104_Injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After missing Wednesday's practice due to a concussion, cornerback Damarri Mathis returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant.

Mathis exited the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Chiefs in the second quarter, and he was later ruled out with a concussion.

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz (foot), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (elbow/ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) also returned as limited participants after not practicing Wednesday. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (elbow) were limited as well.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee), tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), tight ends Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and Eric Saubert (knee), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo (illness) did not practice.

Safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related – rest) and outside linebackers Baron Browning (back) improved to full participants.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Kendall Hinton, OL Quinn Meinerz among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Hinton returned three punts for 37 yards in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

#DENvsKC live injury updates: CB Damarri Mathis ruled out with concussion

Additionally, running back Marlon Mack and guard Dalton Risner are questionable to return.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos questionable for matchup vs. Chiefs

Jeudy was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich remains out of practice with hamstring injury

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and cornerback K'Waun Williams returned to practice as limited participants.

news

Injury Report: OLBs Randy Gregory and Baron Browning among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg noted that both players are working through injuries.

news

#DENvsLAR postgame injury update: TE Greg Dulcich exits game early with hamstring injury

Prior to suffering the injury, Dulcich caught his second touchdown pass of the season.

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

news

Injury Report: OLB Randy Gregory does not practice Thursday, Broncos hope he can play vs. Rams

Guard Dalton Risner and running back Latavius Murray were also among the players who did not practice.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton returns to practice for Broncos

Additionally, guard/center Quinn Meinerz practiced after leaving Sunday's game with an eye injury.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton 'potentially available' to play vs. Rams

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton will be day to day with a back injury.

news

#AZvsDEN postgame injury update: G/C Quinn Meinerz day to day with eye injury

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton suffered a back injury during the game.

Advertising