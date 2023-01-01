DENvsKC live injury updates: CB Damarri Mathis ruled out with concussion

KANSAS CITY — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 17 game against the Chiefs.

12:15 p.m. CT: Running back Marlon Mack is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, the team announced. Prior to suffering the injury, Mack returned the opening kickoff for 20 yards.

12:56 p.m. CT: Cornerback Damarri Mathis is being evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced. Mathis walked off the field with team trainers after tackling Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

1:20 p.m. CT: Mathis has been ruled out with a concussion, the team announced. Cornerback Lamar Jackson came in to replace Mathis.

2:04 p.m. CT: Guard Dalton Risner is questionable to return with an elbow injury, the team announced. Tackle Quinn Bailey came in to replace Risner at left guard.