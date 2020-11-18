How years of embracing new technology prepared Empower Field at Mile High for 2020 and beyond

At the time, the goal was simply about efficiency. Every week Roberts would read customer surveys that asked for reductions in concessions lines. These new features would cut wait times so fans could get back to their seats quickly.

Now, those technologies have an additional purpose — they eliminate person-to-person contact or greatly reduce it. Without the foundation laid in 2018, the stadium would have needed to make even more difficult leaps in 2020 to provide a safe way to attend games.

"We weren't thinking about that in 2018 when we were rolling out the WiFi," Senior Vice President of Information Technology Russ Trainor said later during the conference. "We were thinking about more of the outside connectivity for the people coming up with their phones and connecting their digital tickets. But it really has helped the overall connectivity piece, just to get the workers and the fans inside safely. And then it also drives some of those other engagement pieces. … We're cashless now throughout the venue. Digital parking passes, we didn't used to have digital parking passes. Now we're digital … from the moment they enter the parking lot, through the gates and to their seats."

The development is continuing, too. Roberts said Tuesday that a Drink MKT store at the stadium will now operate with checkout-less technology from Zippin. Krishna Motukuri, Zippin's CEO and co-founder, explained the process on Tuesday during the panel with Roberts.

"If you walk up to the Drink MKT at Section 103 in the stadium, you can actually enter the store by checking in at the entrance," Motukuri said. "You can either use the mobile app or you can simply just put your credit card in. So you check in at the entrance and provide your payment up front. And then the gates open and you walk into the store. Once you're in the store, you essentially just shop naturally. You grab whatever you want — pick up a beer, pick up a soda or whatever — and just exit the store. That's it. And when you exit the store, you just have to simply walk out. There's no line to wait anywhere, and all you have to do is just, if you picked up an alcoholic beverage, make sure you show your valid ID. And that's it, you're done."

Some of these features are likely to remain even after the pandemic subsides, Roberts and Trainor said.