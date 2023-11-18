Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen and live stream

Nov 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM
The Broncos will host the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:20 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

"Sunday Night Football" will pit two of the league's hottest teams against each other when the Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High. The Vikings enter the weekend with five straight wins, while Denver has won three straight and is seeking its first four-game winning streak since 2016. A victory would lift the Broncos to a 5-5 record and entrench them in the AFC playoff mix.

Denver's defense will look to record another strong prime-time performance against the Vikings' offense and its new starting quarterback, Josh Dobbs. The Broncos' unit has recorded four takeaways in each of its past two contests — including takeaways in consecutive games by safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian — and did not allow a touchdown in its last home game. The Broncos' passing game has also found success. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has set a new career-best mark for receiving touchdowns in a single season with seven, while quarterback Russell Wilson is tied for third in the NFL in touchdown passes entering the weekend. Denver's special-teams unit also made a big difference in the Broncos' thrilling "Monday Night Football" win against Buffalo, as kicker Wil Lutz made four field goals — including the game-winner — and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for several lengthy returns.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos ruled out safety P.J. Locke, but guard Ben Powers will be available to play after being held out of practice earlier in the week. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, meanwhile, is also expected to be available to play after improving to a full participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday. Tackle Garett Bolles and running back Samaje Perine were added to the injury report on Friday but were not assigned game statuses.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVESTREAM

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: NBC

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline: Melissa Stark

WATCH NATIONALLY VIA STREAMING: Peacock

WATCH NATIONALLY ON THE GO: NFL+

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Westwood One

Play-by-Play: Ryan Radtke

Analyst: Mike Golic

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 85 or 225 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

