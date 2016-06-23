Denver Broncos nominated for 2016 ESPYS

The Denver Broncos may need to clear out a little more space next to this year's Lombardi Trophy.

After defeating the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50, the Broncos were selected as one of the "Best Team" nominees for the upcoming ESPY Awards.

To win the award, the Broncos will have to beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Kansas City Royals, Alabama Crimson Tide, UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats.

Peyton Manning, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller are among those who will represent the Broncos at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Miller also received an individual nomination for "Best championship performance." He'll square off against USWNT's Carli Lloyd, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby and Cleveland's LeBron James.

WWE superstar John Cena will host the 2016 ESPYS, which will be held Wednesday, July 13.

The Broncos and Broncos players have combined for eight previous ESPY wins:

1998

Outstanding Team

Outstanding Performance Under Pressure: Terrell Davis

Game of the Year: Super Bowl XXXII 1999

Best NFL Player: Terrell Davis 2012

Best Moment: Tim Tebow to Demaryius Thomas OT TD in AFC Wild Card

2014

Best Record Breaking Performance: Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Best NFL Player: Peyton Manning 2015