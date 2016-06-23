Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos nominated for 2016 ESPYS

Jun 23, 2016 at 04:49 AM

The Denver Broncos may need to clear out a little more space next to this year's Lombardi Trophy.

After defeating the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50, the Broncos were selected as one of the "Best Team" nominees for the upcoming ESPY Awards.

To win the award, the Broncos will have to beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Kansas City Royals, Alabama Crimson Tide, UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats.

Peyton Manning, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller are among those who will represent the Broncos at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Miller also received an individual nomination for "Best championship performance." He'll square off against USWNT's Carli Lloyd, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby and Cleveland's LeBron James.

WWE superstar John Cena will host the 2016 ESPYS, which will be held Wednesday, July 13.

VOTE HERE

The Broncos and Broncos players have combined for eight previous ESPY wins:

1998

  • Outstanding Team
  • Outstanding Performance Under Pressure: Terrell Davis
  • Game of the Year: Super Bowl XXXII 1999
  • Best NFL Player: Terrell Davis 2012
  • Best Moment: Tim Tebow to Demaryius Thomas OT TD in AFC Wild Card
  • 2014
  • Best Record Breaking Performance: Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
  • Best NFL Player: Peyton Manning 2015
  • Best Record Breaking Performance: Peyton Manning

Related Content

news

Sacco Sez: A look back at memories from Super Bowl XXXIII

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the Broncos' second world championship.

news

A sense of normalcy amid an absurd surprise: Health-care workers from Denver ecstatic to receive Super Bowl tickets

"I was just honored, just kind of like floored," Guillet said. "Like, what, I'm going to the Super Bowl? In shock, but super excited."

news

Five from 50: An oral history of Super Bowl 50

Relive the Broncos' third world championship with stories from five key players detailing how the team prepared for the game and how they clinched the win over the 15-1 Panthers and league MVP Cam Newton.

news

Five from 50: Inside DeMarcus Ware's and Peyton Manning's pre-Super Bowl speeches and the bond they forged in 2015

The next in our series for the fifth anniversary of Super Bowl 50 features DeMarcus Ware's story of forging a forever bond with Peyton Manning in 2015.

news

Five from 50: Aqib Talib's stories of how a fearless defense proved good as gold in Super Bowl 50

The next in our series for the fifth anniversary of Super Bowl 50 features the story of Aqib Talib and how the defense prepared for Cam Newton and the Panthers.

news

Five from 50: How Jordan Norwood made the most of a fragile moment and set a Super Bowl record

The next in our series for the fifth anniversary of Super Bowl 50 features the story of Jordan Norwood and his record-setting 61-yard punt return, which almost didn't happen.

news

Five from 50: Success bred sentimentality for Owen Daniels when championship capped 10-year career

In the next installment of our series for the fifth anniversary of Super Bowl 50, Owen Daniels reflects on how appreciated every moment leading up to, during and after Super Bowl 50 as it capped his 10-year NFL career.

news

Five of our favorite moments from the 'No-Fly Zone' reunion on Aqib Talib's 'Call to the Booth' podcast

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Super Bowl 50, Aqib Talib held a virtual reunion with the other key players from the "No-Fly Zone" for his "Call to the Booth" podcast.

news

Five from 50: C.J. Anderson reflects on his Super Bowl 50 homecoming

We're kicking off our series celebrating the fifth anniversary of Super Bowl 50 with C.J. Anderson's story of coming home and honoring a local legend.

news

Five from 50: DenverBroncos.com celebrates fifth anniversary of Super Bowl 50 with weeklong series

Relive the Broncos' third world championship with stories from five players who played key roles in Super Bowl 50 posted throughout the week.

news

Mile High Morning: Aqib Talib reuniting with 'No-Fly Zone' for Super Bowl 50 anniversary show

On Sunday, that special group will reunite in a special edition of Talib's multi-platform podcast, "Call to the Booth," which will debut on Talib's YouTube page.

news

Super Bowl 50 champion Darian Stewart announces NFL retirement

Stewart was a key piece of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team and a member of the "No-Fly Zone" secondary.

Advertising