Mile High Morning: Aqib Talib reuniting with 'No-Fly Zone' for Super Bowl 50 anniversary show

The Lead
Aqib Talib needed little time to make his argument as to where the 2015 Broncos secondary ranks in NFL history.
It's simple, he said Tuesday. The "No-Fly Zone" had the talent, it had the individual accolades and it had the championship ring to back it up.
"We was the best," Talib said. "Any secondary that say they was the best, we could line up the stats, we could line up any single thing — the 'chips, we could line up whatever, you know what I'm saying? Did y'all win a 'chip that year? Yeah, we did. Pro Bowls, whatever — we could line it up and we could argue with 'em all day. So, we was the best. And that was a super special group. Off the field, we was super tight, too. We kept it together. We hung out on the daily. It was definitely a special group."
On Sunday, that special group — Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Darian Stewart, T.J. Ward and Bradley Roby — will reunite in a special edition of Talib's multi-platform podcast, "Call to the Booth," which will debut on Talib’s YouTube page.
In a teaser posted on Jan. 24, Talib and Co. discuss why they had so much success and what separated them from other secondaries, with the kind of camaraderie that bonds Super Bowl champions for a lifetime.
"That's like our little cherry on top — the way we did it," Talib said. "We did everything [other great secondaries] did, but then the way we did it, that's our little cherry on top. Nobody did it like us, man. We let people know. … From the look we had on going to the game, to what we did in the game and what we said after the game, it was second to none. It was the most entertaining secondary, the most productive."
It's hard to argue with that, and that's surely what will make Sunday's show a can't-miss episode for Broncos fans.
Below the Fold
The NFL Draft is months away, but you can get an early bead on the top prospects with this rundown of the top 50 prospects, as ranked by NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah.
One of the big decisions that will affect the draft for the Broncos will be their plans at quarterback. Here’s an overview of their options from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider.