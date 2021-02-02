Five from 50: How Jordan Norwood made the most of a fragile moment and set a Super Bowl record

Sanders cleared the change with Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis and Norwood jogged onto the field, backing up to the 10-yard line. Punt returns this far in your territory are dangerous propositions: simply forgetting where you are on the field could result in terrible field position for the offense when a touchback was more likely, and, even worse, a misjudged ball could cause a turnover just yards from the end zone.

It was not a good punt. Panthers punter Brad Nortman hit it high and quite short. Norwood sprinted to get in position to catch it at the 25-yard line. A fair catch would have been a victory in itself, but Norwood didn't make the signal — even though he now thinks he should have.

This was the third point.

"The ball hung up there a little bit longer than I thought," Norwood says. "By the time I thought about fair catching it, I realized that I probably wouldn't have time to throw my hand up there and get it back down and field the ball successfully. I just kind of scrapped it said, I'll just field the ball and probably get tackled right away. I end up getting bumped a little bit before I even catch the ball or as I catch the ball. So as I catch it, I already feel like, OK, there's probably going to be a flag on them because they bumped me. And then you immediately kind of see them start to hold off on tackling me, and that's that."

And this was the fourth.

Upon catching the ball, Norwood should have been tackled by either of the two gunners who swarmed him even before it landed in his hands. Or he should have been quickly tracked down by four Panthers who arrived soon after.

However, the gunners backed away, apparently afraid that Norwood had called a fair catch and they missed it. Their hesitancy proved contagious, causing the other four defenders to slow up, too.