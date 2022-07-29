Denver Broncos | News

Super Bowl 50 champion Derek Wolfe announces retirement from the NFL

Jul 29, 2022 at 09:06 AM
220729_wolfe_3

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After a decade in the NFL, including eight memorable years in Denver, Super Bowl 50 champion defensive end Derek Wolfe has decided to retire.

Drafted in 2012, Wolfe became one of the most fearsome players in recent memory for the Broncos, racking up 33 career sacks, 299 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 77 quarterback hits in Denver.

And just as memorably, Wolfe was an unforgettable character. After many of his big plays, Wolfe punctuated the moments with howls that fans returned throughout the stadium and the city.

"The gratitude that I feel to the organization as a whole and the city itself, the love that they showed me from Day 1, it's just been incredible," Wolfe says. "And even after I left, after eight years I was with them, with the Broncos, and then I went to the Ravens for two years, during those two years I still got a ton of support and love from this city — and the whole state, really, and anyone that's a fan of the Broncos became a Derek Wolfe fan."

The Broncos made their first selection of the 2012 NFL Draft with the 36th-overall selection and added a powerful, aggressive lineman out of the University of Cincinnati. In his senior season, Wolfe was a crushing competitor; he pushed through offensive tackles and guards to record 21.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, which earned him several honors including Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year, a first-team All-Big East selection and a second-team All-America nod by the Associated Press.

Wolfe, frustrated that he had not gone a day earlier in the first round, did not see that destination coming.

"That day was just so weird," Wolfe says. "I did this crazy workout early in the day because I was so [mad] about the night before. … I was living on a farm, so I had to clean out pig stalls and just do some dirty work. And then it was kind of surreal, because I never even imagined I'd be going to Denver."

With less than $10 to his name and having never previously opened a bank account, Wolfe saw the unimaginable become reality.

Over the months to come, Wolfe secured a starting role as a rookie and played all 16 games as an integral part of a defense that ranked second in yards allowed and fourth in points allowed. And it wouldn't take long for him to cement a persona that would become a Denver legend for years to come.

"My first sack was against Ben Roethlisberger my first game," Wolfe says. "… I get this sack, and I just start howling. I didn't even think about that; there was never even a thought process."

During the eight years that followed, the Wolfe howl would become his trademark move after recording a sack or tackle.

"I never asked them to do that, and I really appreciate it," Wolfe says of the fans' response. "… I don't know, it gives me energy. It would always give me energy going out there. …

"It didn't matter if I made a tackle 20 yards downfield, they didn't care. They'd start howling for me any time my name was called. When I talk about the love that showed me and continue to show me, it's just unbelievable."

After a neck injury in 2013 cast doubt on his future in the game, Wolfe recovered, played all 16 games the following season and then was part of one of the most dominant defenses in franchise and league history in 2015. Equally punishing vs. the run and pass, Denver's defense that season was stingy, ruthless and opportunistic with takeaways, and it made plays when the team needed it most.

"That season will go down as my favorite season," Wolfe says. "I know we won a Super Bowl, but even if we hadn't won a Super Bowl, that group of guys, the tightness that we had and the kind of fun that we were having, that was special, man. That was something special. It just doesn't come along [often]. That comes along like once a decade, a defense like that. That's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to be a part of that team, and I'm super grateful I got to be a key part of that. That was fun."

On the left side of the Broncos' defensive line that season and for seven others, Wolfe was half of a dominant pair of defenders alongside Von Miller. During their years as teammates, Miller often compared the two to Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki, a couple of his favorite Dallas Mavericks — not just because they were both productive players, but also because of how they played off each other. Wolfe would sometimes run picks to free up Miller, and more often than not, it worked.

"For eight years, Von and I — out of a 100 sacks, only six of them I wasn't in on the play, like involved with it," Wolfe says. "To get to be a part of that was super special, and to watch him win [Super Bowl 50] MVP — because he deserved it, he put the work in. And sitting in meetings with him, he had that, he had the number he wanted in his head at the top right of his notes. I watched a whole different type of lock-in from him. He matured as a player into this unstoppable force that wasn't going to be stopped. Nobody could block him. He just couldn't be blocked. It was incredible. We had a ton of fun and a ton of years together. Eight years — to play right next to somebody every day for eight years, that doesn't come along all the time."

In the years that followed, the Broncos would come up short in their hopes to again make the postseason, but Wolfe continued to be a disruptive player along the line. In 53 games from 2016-19, he posted 159 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 43 quarterback hits, 16 sacks and 11 passes defensed.

In reaching the championship pedigree that all football players strive for, Wolfe displayed a significant rise from childhood struggles that included abuse, homelessness and depression. As a Bronco, Wolfe gained the kind of support that he felt like he never had in his youth.

"My upbringing and where I came from and the things I went through as a child and the lack of love in my household, it just felt like — I can't really put it into words, the way it makes me feel," Wolfe says. "I get a little choked up when I think about it, because I made Denver my home. I'm from Ohio, so for me to come out here and I obviously I love something about it, right, for me to make it home. And it feels like I'm from here now. I've lived here for a decade. I love it here."

Photos: Retirement portraits with Derek Wolfe

At his home in the Denver area, Derek Wolfe sat down with DenverBroncos.com for portraits to celebrate his retirement.

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
1 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
2 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
3 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
4 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
5 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
6 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
7 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
8 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
9 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
10 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
11 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
12 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
13 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
14 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
15 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
16 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
17 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
18 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
19 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
20 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
21 / 21

Derek Wolfe announces his retirement at his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In adulthood, Wolfe found stability, and not just financially. In 2016, he met the woman who would become his wife, and starting a family finally opened his eyes to life beyond the game.

"I just was like focused on nothing but football," Wolfe says. "It was like just dominate as much as I can, win every snap, do everything I can to win this snap. And I was never thinking long term. It wasn't until 2016, when I met my wife, after we won a Super Bowl, and it was like she couldn't have come in at a better time. I had spent a lot of years not really believing in divine intervention or that things are meant to be, but when I met her … I feel like I just felt it right away — like, She has to be in my life. I need her in my life."

In the years that followed, Wolfe took on a new role as a devoted husband and father, bringing new meaning and purpose to his life. And as his football career took him to Baltimore, he always kept an eye on coming home to Denver.

After becoming a Raven, Wolfe saw messages on his social media pages urging him to end his career as a Bronco. Now that he has retired, Wolfe's able to look back on a life centered around the game and see a little bit of humor and a lot of meaning in the path that brought him to Denver.

"I was a huge Brett Favre fan growing up, so in 1997 when the Broncos came in there and beat them, I cried," Wolfe says. "I was upset. And I was like, 'I hate John Elway!' I just couldn't stand him because I was so mad. That was the 'Helicopter' game and that big hit, and I was like, 'I can't believe he's old out there doing that. No way he can still do it.' And he did it, and they were underdogs, and they did it. And that's kind of been the story, the Broncos' story: always an underdog, but always having the support."

That was Wolfe's story for his eight years as a Bronco, too, and in retirement, he says he'll cherish being on the other side.

"I'm super excited — now I get to be a fan," Wolfe says. "It's crazy, because I started this game hating the Denver Broncos, and I'm ending it as a huge fan. It's crazy."

Through the Years: Photos from Derek Wolfe's Broncos career

Flip through photos from Derek Wolfe's memorable eight years as a Bronco, including the 2015 championship season.

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Derek Wolfe (95) makes a tackle for a loss during first quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 9, 2012.
1 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Derek Wolfe (95) makes a tackle for a loss during first quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 9, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Derek Wolfe (95) records his first career sack, sacking quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a 9 yard loss during first quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 9, 2012.
2 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Derek Wolfe (95) records his first career sack, sacking quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a 9 yard loss during first quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 9, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Rookie Camp_120511
3 / 36

Rookie Camp_120511

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
action against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field in Denver Colorado on September 23, 2012. (Photo credit: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
4 / 36

action against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field in Denver Colorado on September 23, 2012. (Photo credit: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe addresses the media at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.
5 / 36

Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe addresses the media at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos draft picks Ronnie Hillman,Derek Wolfe and Brock Osweiller pose with owner Pat Bowlen,third from left, arrival at Dove ValleyApril 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.
6 / 36

Denver Broncos draft picks Ronnie Hillman,Derek Wolfe and Brock Osweiller pose with owner Pat Bowlen,third from left, arrival at Dove ValleyApril 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe,left, shows off his draft jersey with Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway during a press conference at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.
7 / 36

Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe,left, shows off his draft jersey with Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway during a press conference at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe addresses the media at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.
8 / 36

Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe addresses the media at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe shows off his draft jersey during press conference at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.
9 / 36

Denver Broncos draft pick Derek Wolfe shows off his draft jersey during press conference at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos 2012 draft picks left to right ; Derek Wolfe, Brock Osweiller and Ronnie Hillman show off their draft jerseys during a press conference at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.
10 / 36

Denver Broncos 2012 draft picks left to right ; Derek Wolfe, Brock Osweiller and Ronnie Hillman show off their draft jerseys during a press conference at the Dove Valley facility April 28, 2012 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Derek Wolfe heads to the practice field for the first session of the 2012 Denver Broncos training camp at Dove Valley in Englewood, CO. July 26, 2012.
11 / 36

Derek Wolfe heads to the practice field for the first session of the 2012 Denver Broncos training camp at Dove Valley in Englewood, CO. July 26, 2012.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) reacts defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) recovering a fumble during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday Oct. 27, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
12 / 36

Denver Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) reacts defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) recovering a fumble during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday Oct. 27, 2013 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2013 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) reacts after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) for an 8-yard loss during second quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Divisional Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 17, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
13 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) reacts after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) for an 8-yard loss during second quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Divisional Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 17, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during fourth quarter action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Conference Championship Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
14 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during fourth quarter action against the New England Patriots during the AFC Conference Championship Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) during first quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
15 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) during first quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) and linebacker Von Miller (58) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) for no gain during third quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
16 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) and linebacker Von Miller (58) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) for no gain during third quarter action against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) for a 4 yard loss during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, November 29, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
17 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) for a 4 yard loss during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, November 29, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) for a 4 yard loss during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, November 29, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
18 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) for a 4 yard loss during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, November 29, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Championship Parade. Tuesday, February 9, 2016.
19 / 36

Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Championship Parade. Tuesday, February 9, 2016.

Taryn Parker/Taryn Parker
Denver Broncos before action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 17, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
20 / 36

Denver Broncos before action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 17, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) for a 2 yard loss during first quarter action in the AFC Championship NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.
21 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) for a 2 yard loss during first quarter action in the AFC Championship NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrate after action against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.
22 / 36

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrate after action against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) for a 10 yard loss during third quarter action in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 7, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.
23 / 36

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) for a 10 yard loss during third quarter action in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, February 7, 2016. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO November 1, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
24 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO November 1, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) congratulates Brock Osweiler (17) postgame in the locker room after Denver defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 201-17 in overtime in the NFL game in Denver, Colo. December 28, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
25 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) congratulates Brock Osweiler (17) postgame in the locker room after Denver defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 201-17 in overtime in the NFL game in Denver, Colo. December 28, 2015. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) for an 8 yard loss during second quarter action in the NFL AFC Divisional playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 17, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
26 / 36

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) for an 8 yard loss during second quarter action in the NFL AFC Divisional playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 17, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during third quarter action in the NFL Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
27 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during third quarter action in the NFL Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during third quarter action in the NFL Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
28 / 36

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during third quarter action in the NFL Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
Brock Osweiler and Derek Wolfe postgame after Denver defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the NFL Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
29 / 36

Brock Osweiler and Derek Wolfe postgame after Denver defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the NFL Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
Will Parks and Derek Wolfe at a bike-building event for underprivileged kids led by the coaching staff on February 21, 2018.
30 / 36

Will Parks and Derek Wolfe at a bike-building event for underprivileged kids led by the coaching staff on February 21, 2018.

Photo credit: Aric DiLalla/DenverBroncos.com
Derek Wolfe and Will Parks at a holiday shopping spree hosted by Will Parks for children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on December 3, 2018.
31 / 36

Derek Wolfe and Will Parks at a holiday shopping spree hosted by Will Parks for children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on December 3, 2018.

Photo credit: Zach Pereles/DenverBroncos.com
Defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) meets military members of the Colorado Air National Guard and the U.S. Army after practice on June 12, 2018. The meet-and-greet was part of an event hosting servicemen and servicewomen with USAA and the Broncos Womens Organization.
32 / 36

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) meets military members of the Colorado Air National Guard and the U.S. Army after practice on June 12, 2018. The meet-and-greet was part of an event hosting servicemen and servicewomen with USAA and the Broncos Womens Organization.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos
Derek Wolfe and fans during Training Camp at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, July 27, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
33 / 36

Derek Wolfe and fans during Training Camp at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, July 27, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio gives a game ball to defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) in the locker room after the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 01, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
34 / 36

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio gives a game ball to defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) in the locker room after the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 01, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Derek Wolfe takes a selfie with fans after practice on Day 9 of training camp at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on July 27, 2019.
35 / 36

Derek Wolfe takes a selfie with fans after practice on Day 9 of training camp at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on July 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe autograph a football for Ethan, a Broncos fan who visited practice at UCHealth Training Center and got a tour of the facility for his Make-A-Wish, on November 1, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
36 / 36

Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe autograph a football for Ethan, a Broncos fan who visited practice at UCHealth Training Center and got a tour of the facility for his Make-A-Wish, on November 1, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway named to Denver sports Mount Rushmore by Sporting News

Sporting News selected four of the Mile High City's most legendary athletes to be part of the Denver sports Mount Rushmore.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: CB Pat Surtain II showcases why he could be among NFL's best

Plus, read why HC Nathaniel Hackett has prioritized pitting the first-team offense against the first-team defense in practice.

news

'It means the world': Jonas Griffith on taking reps with the starters during training camp

His path to get here wasn't easy, but Jonas Griffith may have found a spot in the starting defense.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Broncos receivers punctuate offensive efficiency, Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II make highlight plays

After focusing on the red zone on Wednesday, the Broncos worked the middle of the field in their second practice — and Wilson and Co. looked sharp.

news

Mile High Morning: Identifying the Broncos' secret superstar

PFF's Sam Monson selected a player from each NFL team who may not get much recognition, but is vital to their team's success.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Russell Wilson pleased with 'great first day,' offense's progression as training camp begins

"To be where we are and to have a new head coach like [Head] Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, we are so far along," Wilson said Wednesday. "We are going to be really prepared."

news

Welcome back, Broncos Country: Meet the fans who attended Day 1 of training camp

As training camp got underway, Broncos Country showed up to support the team as they prepare for the season.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Denver starts training camp in the red zone

The Broncos' practice didn't feature many long passes or any highlight interceptions, but it did feature important work.

news

Injury Report: Broncos to slowly work TE Greg Dulcich back into practice

Dulcich, the team's 2022 third-round pick, missed the final two weeks of the offseason program with a hamstring injury.

news

Former Broncos Randy Gradishar, Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Three former Broncos' Hall of Fame dreams are moving to the next step this year.

news

Denver Broncos Charities launches London Raffle

The prize is a five-day London excursion including tickets to watch the Broncos take on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Advertising