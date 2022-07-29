Super Bowl 50 champion Derek Wolfe announces retirement from the NFL

"I never asked them to do that, and I really appreciate it," Wolfe says of the fans' response. "… I don't know, it gives me energy. It would always give me energy going out there. …

"It didn't matter if I made a tackle 20 yards downfield, they didn't care. They'd start howling for me any time my name was called. When I talk about the love that showed me and continue to show me, it's just unbelievable."

After a neck injury in 2013 cast doubt on his future in the game, Wolfe recovered, played all 16 games the following season and then was part of one of the most dominant defenses in franchise and league history in 2015. Equally punishing vs. the run and pass, Denver's defense that season was stingy, ruthless and opportunistic with takeaways, and it made plays when the team needed it most.

"That season will go down as my favorite season," Wolfe says. "I know we won a Super Bowl, but even if we hadn't won a Super Bowl, that group of guys, the tightness that we had and the kind of fun that we were having, that was special, man. That was something special. It just doesn't come along [often]. That comes along like once a decade, a defense like that. That's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to be a part of that team, and I'm super grateful I got to be a key part of that. That was fun."

On the left side of the Broncos' defensive line that season and for seven others, Wolfe was half of a dominant pair of defenders alongside Von Miller. During their years as teammates, Miller often compared the two to Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki, a couple of his favorite Dallas Mavericks — not just because they were both productive players, but also because of how they played off each other. Wolfe would sometimes run picks to free up Miller, and more often than not, it worked.

"For eight years, Von and I — out of a 100 sacks, only six of them I wasn't in on the play, like involved with it," Wolfe says. "To get to be a part of that was super special, and to watch him win [Super Bowl 50] MVP — because he deserved it, he put the work in. And sitting in meetings with him, he had that, he had the number he wanted in his head at the top right of his notes. I watched a whole different type of lock-in from him. He matured as a player into this unstoppable force that wasn't going to be stopped. Nobody could block him. He just couldn't be blocked. It was incredible. We had a ton of fun and a ton of years together. Eight years — to play right next to somebody every day for eight years, that doesn't come along all the time."

In the years that followed, the Broncos would come up short in their hopes to again make the postseason, but Wolfe continued to be a disruptive player along the line. In 53 games from 2016-19, he posted 159 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 43 quarterback hits, 16 sacks and 11 passes defensed.

In reaching the championship pedigree that all football players strive for, Wolfe displayed a significant rise from childhood struggles that included abuse, homelessness and depression. As a Bronco, Wolfe gained the kind of support that he felt like he never had in his youth.